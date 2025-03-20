WNBA Unveils National Broadcast and Streaming Schedule for 2025 Regular Season

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today its national broadcast and streaming schedule for the 2025 regular season. With more than 175 games slated for broadcast across multiple platforms, fans will enjoy unparalleled access to the regular season action from May 16 through September 11.

"The WNBA is coming off a 2024 season in which incredible basketball and countless memorable performances paved the way for the WNBA to deliver a record-breaking season," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Now, with so much excitement around the player movement that took place this winter through free agency and trades, the WNBA's broadcast and streaming partners in 2025 will spotlight the league's superstars, rising stars and must-see matchups like never before."

Disney Networks Increase ABC Network Lineup in Regular Season, Will Air Entire Postseason

ABC will broadcast an opening weekend doubleheader on May 17 featuring the Las Vegas Aces vs. the New York Liberty at 1 p.m. ET and the Chicago Sky vs. the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. ET.

A long-time broadcast partner of the league, Disney, now in its 29th year of WNBA coverage, will feature a record-breaking 13 games on its ABC Network, including the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, and 13 games on ESPN. The Disney networks' lineup also includes every game of the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google, which will feature up to 29 games, including the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, which will follow a best-of-seven format for the first time in league history.

ION Takes the Spotlight with WNBA Friday Night Doubleheaders

Setting a new standard for weekly coverage, ION will broadcast the most games across the regular season - 50 in total - as part of its "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" series. Fans can tune in every Friday for thrilling doubleheaders, bringing a consistent and high-energy schedule to their screens.

Prime Video and NBA TV Highlight Key Events

Prime Video will exclusively stream the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Presented by Coinbase, ensuring fans can experience the culmination of this marquee midseason tournament in addition to 20 other compelling matchups. Meanwhile, NBA TV's 40-game schedule will keep the spotlight on the consequential race to the postseason, showcasing crucial matchups and storylines.

First-Ever WNBA Primetime Games on CBS Network

CBS Sports coverage features 20 total games, including a major milestone: the WNBA's first-ever primetime WNBA regular-season games on broadcast television. On June 7 and August 9, the Chicago Sky will face off against the Indiana Fever in primetime matchups that promise to showcase rising stars and seasoned champions alike.

WNBA Direct to Consumer League Pass Product offers Exclusive Access

WNBA League Pass will stream over 200 live, out-of-market games for the 2025 season, featuring key matchups, notable player returns, and on-demand access through the WNBA App and website.

Defending Champions and Fan-Favorites Dominate National Spotlight

The defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, along with the recent two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, will enjoy significant national exposure, as will the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. Here's how their schedules break down:

Indiana Fever: Rebuilding its roster with significant offseason moves, including the addition of DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard to a roster led by back-to-back Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Clark and Aliyah Boston along with guard Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever will be featured in 41 nationally televised or streamed games. This includes 10 appearances on ABC/ESPN and eight on ION.

Las Vegas Aces: With a star-studded roster featuring three-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the addition of the league's 2023 scoring leader Jewell Loyd, the Aces will appear in 33 nationally televised or streamed games as they chase a third championship.

New York Liberty: Led last season by Finals MVP Jonquel Jones and two-time Kia WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, the Liberty will be featured in 32 national games this year.

Key Rivalries and Matchups to Watch

Fans can look forward to exciting rivalries and must-see games, including:

Liberty vs. Aces: A rematch of last season's epic semifinals, these teams will clash three times (May 17, July 8, and August 13), with all games on ABC or ESPN.

Fever vs. Sky: Meeting five times, the Fever matchups against Chicago, led by 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team selections Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, include primetime games on CBS Network on June 7 and August 9, two games on ABC (May 17 and July 27) and one on ION (Sept. 5).

Liberty vs. Lynx: The Minnesota Lynx, the runner-up to the Liberty in the 2024 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV behind 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection Alanna Smith, will square off against New York four times, once each on ESPN (Wednesday, July 30, 8 p.m. ET), ABC (Sunday, Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m. ET), CBS Network (Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. ET) and NBA TV (Tuesday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET).

The national television and streaming schedule will feature all 13 WNBA teams, including the league's first expansion team in 17 years, the Golden State Valkyries, who tip off the season on opening night May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks on ION (10 p.m. ET).

The schedule breakdown is as follows:

Platform Number of Games Highlights

ABC Network 13 Record-high broadcast games, including the AT&T All-Star Game

ESPN 13 Must-see rivalries

CBS Network 8 First-ever primetime WNBA regular-season games on broadcast television (June 7, Aug. 9)

CBS Sports Network 12 Consistent coverage across the season

ION 50 Most regular-season games with doubleheaders (State Farm Friday Spotlight)

NBA TV 40 Focus on postseason race

Prime Video 21 Exclusive streaming of Commissioner's Cup Championship

WNBA League Pass 200+ All Out of Market feeds of locally broadcast Games plus All Games On-Demand

Meta Platforms 20 Further details coming soon

The current national television and streaming schedules are available here.

Additional highlights for the schedule of each broadcaster/streamer can be found here.

Each team will play a record-high 44 games in the 2025 season, providing fans additional opportunities to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level.

