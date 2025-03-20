Storm 2025 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The WNBA today announced the Seattle Storm will have 19 of their 44 regular season games broadcast or streamed nationally this season, beginning Monday, May 19 as the team takes on the Dallas Wings. NBA TV will carry the game live beginning at 5:00 pm PT.

Seattle will play 10 games on ION, five games on NBA TV and two games on CBS Sports Network this season. The team will also have one game on ABC and ESPN, respectively.

The WNBA also announced three game start changes, including the June 22 matchup against the defending WNBA Champions the New York Liberty, which is now slated for a 4:00 pm PT start. The Storm's game against the Indiana Fever on August 3 is now a 12:00 pm PT tipoff.

Other notable matchups include the June 3 game against Dallas and the 2025 No. 1 draft pick, broadcast on ESPN, and the August 26 game against the Indiana Fever, now broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Storm will announce their local broadcast schedule at a later date.

Date Time Opponent Channel

May 19 5 p.m. at Dallas NBA TV

May 23 7 p.m. vs Phoenix ION

May 30 7 p.m. vs Atlanta ION

June 3 6:30 p.m. vs Dallas ESPN

June 17 7 p.m. at Los Angeles NBA TV

June 20 7 p.m. at Las Vegas ION

June 22 4 p.m. vs New York CBSSN

June 24 7 p.m. vs Indiana NBA TV

June 27 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION

July 6 12 p.m. at New York NBA TV

July 11 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION

August 1 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles ION

August 3 12 p.m. vs Indiana ABC

August 8 7 p.m. at Las Vegas ION

August 15 7 p.m. at Atlanta (in Vancouver, BC) ION

August 22 4:30 p.m. at Dallas ION

August 26 4 p.m. at Indiana CBSSN

September 1 7 p.m. Los Angeles NBATV

September 5 7 p.m. New York ION

Storm Season Ticket Memberships, ticket packages and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale soon. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

