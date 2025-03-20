Storm 2025 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The WNBA today announced the Seattle Storm will have 19 of their 44 regular season games broadcast or streamed nationally this season, beginning Monday, May 19 as the team takes on the Dallas Wings. NBA TV will carry the game live beginning at 5:00 pm PT.
Seattle will play 10 games on ION, five games on NBA TV and two games on CBS Sports Network this season. The team will also have one game on ABC and ESPN, respectively.
The WNBA also announced three game start changes, including the June 22 matchup against the defending WNBA Champions the New York Liberty, which is now slated for a 4:00 pm PT start. The Storm's game against the Indiana Fever on August 3 is now a 12:00 pm PT tipoff.
Other notable matchups include the June 3 game against Dallas and the 2025 No. 1 draft pick, broadcast on ESPN, and the August 26 game against the Indiana Fever, now broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
The Storm will announce their local broadcast schedule at a later date.
Date Time Opponent Channel
May 19 5 p.m. at Dallas NBA TV
May 23 7 p.m. vs Phoenix ION
May 30 7 p.m. vs Atlanta ION
June 3 6:30 p.m. vs Dallas ESPN
June 17 7 p.m. at Los Angeles NBA TV
June 20 7 p.m. at Las Vegas ION
June 22 4 p.m. vs New York CBSSN
June 24 7 p.m. vs Indiana NBA TV
June 27 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION
July 6 12 p.m. at New York NBA TV
July 11 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION
August 1 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles ION
August 3 12 p.m. vs Indiana ABC
August 8 7 p.m. at Las Vegas ION
August 15 7 p.m. at Atlanta (in Vancouver, BC) ION
August 22 4:30 p.m. at Dallas ION
August 26 4 p.m. at Indiana CBSSN
September 1 7 p.m. Los Angeles NBATV
September 5 7 p.m. New York ION
Storm Season Ticket Memberships, ticket packages and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale soon. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
