Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the national television broadcast schedule for their inaugural 2025 season presented by Kaiser Permanente, which features 17 games set to air across ABC, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBATV. A full Valkyries schedule can be found here. The team's local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Schedule Highlights
The Valkyries regular season home opener on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks, presented by Chase, will air on ION as part of the State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight. ION will also broadcast Golden State's first road tilt of the season at Los Angeles on Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
ABC is home to the Saturday, June 7 showdown versus the Las Vegas Aces, which tips off at 12 p.m. and is part of the Commissioner's Cup.
Three contests will air on Prime Video, including the Valkyries' home game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
WNBA League Pass, which last year experienced a 366 percent growth in subscriptions, will stream 200+ live games this season (subject to local blackouts) through the WNBA App and WNBA.com, as well as select third-party distributors. The league's direct-to-consumer streaming service also provides access to every game on demand. For more information, visit WNBA.com/leaguepass.
Golden State Valkyries 2025 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule (subject to change)
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Network
May 16 Los Angeles 7 p.m. ION
May 23 at Los Angeles 7 p.m. ION
June 5 at Phoenix 7 p.m. Prime Video
June 7 Las Vegas 12 p.m. ABC
June 19 Indiana 7 p.m. Prime Video
June 27 Chicago 7 p.m. ION
July 9 at Indiana 9 a.m. NBA TV
July 12 at Las Vegas 1 p.m. CBS
July 25 Dallas 7 p.m. ION
July 27 at Connecticut 1 p.m. CBS Sports Network
July 31 at Washington 7:30 p.m. Prime Video
August 1 at Chicago 6:30 p.m. ION
August 6 Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBA TV
August 15 at Chicago 6:30 p.m. ION
August 17 Atlanta 5:30 p.m. NBA TV
August 22 at Phoenix 7 p.m. ION
August 31 Indiana 5:30 p.m. NBA TV
For more information on the Golden State Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.
Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule
