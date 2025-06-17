Kayla Thornton Named Western Conference Player of the Week

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The WNBA announced today that Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton has been named the league's Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, June 9 and Sunday, June 15.

The Valkyries recorded a perfect 2-0 week, with Thornton averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 43.8 percent (14-32) from the field. Thornton began the week with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime victory over Los Angeles on June 9, and had a clutch three-pointer that came with 38 seconds left in overtime to put the Valkyries up six and seal the victory. The forward then tied a career high with 22 points in the win against Seattle on June 14, adding 12 rebounds for her third consecutive double-double.

This award is Thornton's first career WNBA Player of the Week award, as well as the first ever for a Golden State Valkyries player.

Golden State is back at home on Thursday, June 19 against Indiana at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, June 22 versus Connecticut at 5:30 p.m., with tickets available at valkyries.com. For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







