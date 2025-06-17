Nets, Liberty to Open Multi-Court Youth Basketball Facility in Downtown Brooklyn

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







BROOKLYN - This fall, BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, will open a multi-court youth basketball training facility opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue.

The 18,600 sq. ft. Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will be operated by BSE Global's flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball - a program affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, created to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court. The program ignites passion, builds skills and empowers young athletes- all while making the game more accessible than ever.

For the past several years, Brooklyn Basketball has partnered with the New York City Department of Education for a first of its kind program which offers free in-school basketball clinics for elementary and middle school students in Brooklyn. This initiative integrates basketball training into gym classes, emphasizing athletic and leadership skills while spreading a love for the game of basketball. Through the school program, BSE Global is able to reach more than 200 schools annually and in addition, Brooklyn Basketball provides community clinics across the borough in conjunction with partner community organizations, impacting approximately 40,000 youth each year.

The new facility will complement Brooklyn Basketball's existing community programming by offering after-school and weekend training, camps, daily clinics, advanced training, all-girls programs, and other activations. There will also be an area for parents to convene and for students to have a safe space for homework or other needs before and after training.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will include two full courts, a "shooting lab" half court, auxiliary baskets, multi-purpose court flooring for other events, as well as cutting-edge technology and expert coaching to further enhance skill development. The center will also be home to Brooklyn Basketball's newest after school program that will launch for the upcoming school year featuring age and skill-appropriate programs for ages 6-14 on weekdays, with Wednesdays devoted to all-girls training.

"We are excited to further enhance the area surrounding Barclays Center with our Brooklyn Basketball Training Center available to all, right in the heart of Brooklyn, as we continue to help grow the sport across the borough," said Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer, BSE Global. "This initiative is about more than just basketball-it's about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect - and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we're building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home. Opening this facility reflects BSE Global's ongoing commitment to uplifting our community-not just through sports, but by fostering opportunity, empowerment, and a lasting sense of belonging for Brooklyn's next generation."

"I have personally witnessed the way the game of basketball enriches the lives of young people all over the world, and the opportunity to open a state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball training center, right across the street from Barclays Center, is an exciting one for our community," said Jordi Fernández, Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets. "This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches. "

"The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is a game-changer, not just for basketball, but for the entire Brooklyn community," said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach of the New York Liberty. "It's about giving the next generation a space to learn the fundamentals, be inspired, and create the sense of community that basketball so brilliantly provides. We aim to build the future of the game and empower our community, especially young girls to dream big. Who knows? Some of them might be playing across the street at Barclays Center for the New York Liberty one day."

The new venue will also provide the Nets and the Liberty the ability to positively impact even more children and their families across New York and help Brooklyn Basketball further expand by reaching schools and programs that may not have access to a basketball court.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will open this fall, and registration for fall programming is open now at brooklyn-basketball.com.

Additionally, ahead of the center's opening, Brooklyn Basketball will host a series of summer camps and clinics throughout Brooklyn this July and August. More details and registration information can be found online at brooklyn-basketball.com/programs.







