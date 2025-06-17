Postgame Notes: Liberty 86, Dream 81

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LIBERTY 86 | DREAM 81

NEW YORK (10-1) | ATLANTA (8-4)

JUNE 17, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 16 20 26 86

DREAM 20 23 25 13 81

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Ionescu (34) Paopao (16)

REBOUNDS Jones (10) Hillmon, Howard (7)

ASSISTS Cloud, Ionescu (5) Howard (9)

KEY MILESTONES

For the first time in her WNBA career-and only the second time in New York Liberty franchise history-Sabrina Ionescu recorded back-to-back 30-point games, joining Breanna Stewart (August 28-30, 2024). This also marks the only such occurrence in the 2025 WNBA season so far, and the first since Rhyne Howard's three-game 30-point streak from September 3-8, 2024.

With 34 points in each of her past two games, Sabrina Ionescu became just the fourth player in WNBA history to score 34 or more points in consecutive games, joining Diana Taurasi (2006), Liz Cambage (2018), and Kahleah Copper (2024).

Jonquel Jones moved into seventh place on the Liberty's all-time rebounding list with 768 career boards, while Breanna Stewart climbed to ninth with 754.

Jones also recorded her 28th double-double with the Liberty, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. New York is now 28-0 when Jones posts at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. She needs one more double-double to pass Tamika Catchings for seventh on the WNBA's all-time list (96).

Ionescu shot 12-of-20 from the field, setting a new season high in field goals made and finishing one shy of her career high of 13. It marked the eighth time in her career she has totaled at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. The last time she reached those numbers was July 16, 2024, against the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty have made 117 3-pointers through 11 games, the most in the WNBA this season and tied for the second-most in league history over that span.

New York leads the league in offensive rating (110.8), defensive rating (92.3) and net rating (18.5). The team's net rating ranks third-best in WNBA history through 11 games, while its offensive rating is sixth-best all time.

The Liberty's scoring average of 89.8 points per game is the highest in the league this season.







