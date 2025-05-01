Game Preview: Preseason - Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces (At Notre Dame) - May 2, 2025

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







South Bend, IN - The Dallas Wings open their 2025 preseason slate against the Las Vegas Aces at the University of Notre Dame on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on ION and stream on WNBA League Pass, with Krista Blunk, Carolyn Peck and Kylen Mills on the call.

In addition to tipping off the preseason slate, the Friday night matchup will also celebrate the homecoming of a trio of former Notre Dame players who are now in the WNBA. Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (2015-19) along with Aces guards Jewell Loyd (2012-15) and Jackie Young (2016-19) will all make their return to Purcell Pavillion.

The 2025 Dallas Wings underwent an overhaul in the offseason, with significant changes in front office, coaching staff and roster. The Wings hired WNBA veteran leader Curt Miller as Executive Vice President and General Manager, who selected Chris Koclanes to be the new Head Coach. Miller made waves in free agency, adding notable names such as DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Ty Harris to join Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist, who are all coming off impressive 2024 seasons in Dallas.

In addition to returners and offseason pickups, the Wings made a splash at the 2025 WNBA Draft, led by No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers of UConn. In addition to Bueckers, the impressive draft class also included No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 14 Madison Scott of Ole Miss, No. 27 JJ Quinerly of West Virginia and No. 31 Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Aces Schedule & Results

6/5 at DAL - L, 81-95

7/7 at LVA - L, 85-104

8/27 at DAL - W, 93-90

9/19 at LVA - L, 84-98

LVA leads the all-time series 42-36

2025 Wings-Aces Upcoming Schedule

6/13 at LVA - 9 p.m. CT

7/16 at DAL - 7 p.m. CT

7/27 at DAL - 3 p.m. CT

8/17 at LVA - 2:30 p.m. CT

Game Status Report

Tyasha Harris - OUT (Knee)

Notable Storylines

Picking up in Purcell.... Ogunbowale (2015-19) is the all-time leading scorer in Irish women's basketball history. She scored 2,626 points at Notre Dame, won 136 games over four years, three ACC titles, a national title and a national runner-up finish. Headlining the Wings, she'll face off against Aces guards and fellow Fighting Irish alumni Jewell Loyd (2012-15) and Jackie Young (2016-19).

New season, new faces.... Dallas will debut its overhauled roster, consisting of just three returning players from the 2024 season (McCowan, Ogunbowale, Siegrist). The Wings' new additions go from its draft class and free agency signings to the front office, where several key leadership additions mark a new era in franchise history.

Draft Class debut... The Wings' 2025 Draft Class will make its unofficial debut against the Aces, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James is familiar with both Purcell Pavilion and Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish were a conference foe to James' NC State squad. She had 20 points and five rebounds when they last met as she led the Wolfpack to a double-overtime victory over the then-No. 1 ranked Fighting Irish.

Koclanes era begins... Head coach Chris Koclanes will also unofficially kick-off his inaugural season at the helm of the Wings. Koclanes was hired in December with extensive experience in both the WNBA and Division I women's basketball.

Coaching tree crossover... Friday's head coaches Chris Koclanes and Becky Hammon are also connected through the coaching tree of Wings General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Curt Miller, rooting back to the 1990s. Miller was an assistant coach at Colorado State from 1998-2001, joining the program in Hammon's junior season with the Rams. Hammon then joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant, working under Miller during the first two offseasons of her WNBA career.

#WingsUp... The official hashtag for the 2025 season is #WingsUp, to celebrate the franchise's 10th season in North Texas. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023.

Wings expand distribution for local rroadcasts... Two months after naming TEGNA station KFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth its exclusive local broadcast partner, the Wings are expanding their broadcast reach through additional agreements with TEGNA, Gray Media, and Corridor Television. The agreements will triple the team's local TV footprint, bringing free, over-the-air Wings games to 6.3 million households across 12 markets during the 2025 season. The agreements position the Wings as a league leader in geographic reach and among the best in number of households with access to local broadcasts.

