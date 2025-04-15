Dallas Wings Complete 2025 WNBA Draft Class

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







New York, NY - The Dallas Wings selections at Monday night's WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm(r) continued with the No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 14 Madison Scott of Ole Miss, No. 27 JJ Quinerly of West Virginia and No. 31 Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor. The rookie group joins the Wings alongside previously announced No. 1 overall selection Paige Bueckers of Connecticut.

"We are ecstatic with our draft class and how the night played out," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "We added leaders and culture creators on and off the floor. We also addressed many areas that we targeted heading into the draft. Those areas included adding additional scoring punch, disruptive defensive players, and overall post depth. This class is filled with warriors, and we look forward to their arrival into Dallas."

James, the 12th pick of the first round, led the Wolfpack in scoring the last two seasons, posting a career-best 17.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her senior year. The 5-foot-10 guard earned All-ACC First Team honors for the second time and was tabbed as an All-America Honorable Mention by the Associated Press, Women's Basketball Coaches Association and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

She became the 19th member of the Wolfpack's 1,500-point club, tallying 1,589 points in her career with 477 rebounds, 289 assists and 132 steals. James entered the 2024-25 season on the Naismith Player of the Year Watch List and made both the Naismith Player of the Year and Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Midseason Watch Lists.

Scott, the second pick of the second round, was named to the 2025 All-SEC Second Team and received a 2025 WBCA All-America Honorable Mention nod this past season. She was also the recipient of the 2025 Gillom Trophy for being the best collegiate women's basketball player in the state of Mississippi. Over her five-season career, Scott also earned First-Team All-SEC honors (2023-24) and SEC All-Defensive Team honors twice (2023-24, 2022-23).

The 6-foot-2 combo guard/forward led the Rebels this past season in total points (377), average points per game (11.8), made field goals (157), assists (121) and blocks (30). Scott holds the program record for most games as a Rebel with 151. With her guidance, Ole Miss recorded at least 10 conference wins and at least 20 overall wins for four consecutive seasons. Scott amassed 1,728 points, 1,038 rebounds, 373 assists, 158 steals and 133 blocks in a five-year span.

Quinerly, the second pick in the third round, is a 5-foot-8 guard from Norfolk, Virginia. She was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year along with earning All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors. She is the only player in West Virgina history to be named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, doing so in back-to-back seasons. She is just the fourth player in conference history to be named the defensive player of the year multiple times, joining Courtney Paris, Brittney Griner of Baylor and Lauren Cox. Quinerly is the second player in program history to earn a first-team selection three times in their career.

Quinerly is one of four Mountaineers to reach 2,000 career points, surpassing the milestone in West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Round of 64 victory over Columbia. The senior went for 27 points and seven assists to power her group to the Second Round. She finished her West Virginia career ranked third on the all-time scoring list with 2,016 points and third on the all-time steals list with 328, in addition to being named a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention. West Virginia qualified for the NCAA Tournament in three of Quinerly's four years with the program, where she averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals across four seasons.

Vonleh, the sixth pick in the third round, is a 6-3 center who spent her final year of eligibility at Baylor in 2024-25, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. She led BU in scoring with 538 for a 14.9 per game average, shooting a team-best .585 from the field. The Oregon native averaged 5.8 rebounds and was named to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 23 points per game, including a career-high 37 against No. 21 Oklahoma State to send BU to its 16th finals appearance.

Prior to her time in Waco, Vonleh spent two seasons at Colorado, averaging 14.0 points and .549 shooting in 2023-24 when she garnered All-Pac-12 honors. In her first season with the Buffaloes, she had three 20-plus-point games and was in double figures 25 times. Vonleh won the 2023 Co-Pac-12 Most Improved Player award and was an honorable mention pick for the All-Pac-12 team. As a freshman with the Arizona Wildcats in 2021-22, Vonleh shot 61.5 percent from the field while scoring 4.1 points per game in 17 games.

The Wings started off the evening with the No. 1 overall pick in Bueckers. A 6-0 guard from Hopkins, Minn., Bueckers wrapped up her five-year stay in Storrs with the program's highest career scoring average (19.8) while finishing third in total points (2,439). She reached 2,000 career points the fastest in UConn history and set a Husky standard for most points in NCAA Tournament games (477). Other UConn records she set include highest assist-turnover ratio in a season (3.52, 2024-25), tying Maya Moore for fastest to 1,000 points (55 games), the rookie record for assists (168) and most points in an NCAA Tournament game with 40 against Oklahoma in the 2025 Sweet 16. She concluded her UConn career ranked fifth in three-point percentage (.423), field goals made (931) and assists (561).

"We are excited about our entire draft class," said Dallas Wings Head Coach Chris Koclanes. "Aziaha bring us a three-level scorer who can make a play without necessarily needing a play run for her. She's a certified bucket-getter. Madison's motor, size, length and heart will allow her to have an impact on both sides of the ball. I'm especially excited about her versatility defensively. JJ is someone we loved watching all year. Her effort and physicality defensively is special and on the offensive side of the ball it's tough to keep her from getting to her spots. Aaronette is an incredible athlete with great size and strength. While she's accomplished so much, her best days are still ahead of her. Every one of them is a leader in their own way, exudes gratitude and appreciation, and are true competitors on the court. We can't wait to welcome them to Dallas."

