CIBC Named Founding Partner of the Toronto Tempo

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - Canada's first WNBA team today announced that CIBC, one of North America's leading financial institutions, is its newest Founding Partner. CIBC will be the Tempo's Official Bank, and their logo will appear on team jerseys when the Tempo take to the court in 2026.

The partnership is a natural extension of the bank's long-standing commitment to fueling the ambitions of all Canadians.

"We're excited to be part of bringing women's professional basketball to Canada, and to be partnering with such a high-quality ownership group led by Larry Tanenbaum, who are doing amazing things for our city and our country when it comes to professional sports," says Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs at CIBC. "We feel the energy building around landing a WNBA franchise in Canada and we're proud of the work our teams are doing to make this a win for fans and also for our communities. At CIBC, we believe that every ambition matters and, through our founding partnership, we are committed to raising awareness and increasing accessibility to women's basketball."

Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club, continues: "We have got bold ambitions for the Toronto Tempo, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to help us achieve them than CIBC. Their commitment to building the profile of this team, the game and its players is inspiring, and will play a critical role in our long-term success."

In addition to today's announcement, CIBC is introducing "Champions of Ambition," a new community program designed to celebrate and elevate Canadians who have been changing the tempo in women's sports and the country. Starting today, CIBC will be sharing the diverse stories of changemakers from coast-to-coast-to-coast in the world of basketball and beyond.

CIBC, Founding Partner of the Toronto Tempo, is introducing "Champions of Ambition," a new community program designed to celebrate and elevate Canadians who have been changing the tempo in women's sports and the country. A launch video will show that your ambition can become a reality. The women featured in that video, including Toronto Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers (back row, second from left), are shown here. Photographer: Kishan Mistry

To kick off the "Champions of Ambition" program, a new video will show that your ambition can become a reality, whether it's through offering young players guidance as a high school basketball coach or at local community centres, or supporting parents who spend their weekends cheering on the next generation.

In the coming months, CIBC will also use "Champions of Ambition" to actively create authentic opportunities for greater representation in women's sport in Canada.

"Through this program, we are seeking to create opportunities to elevate and empower individuals and organizations in sport and beyond. We know that every ambition, on and off the court, is unique and we're committed to helping all Canadians achieve theirs," adds Forbes. "We're thrilled to work hand-in-hand with the Toronto Tempo to demonstrate to Canadians that no matter how big or small, your ambition can become a reality."

The Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026, and will also host regular-season games across Canada. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist, is available attempo.wnba.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.