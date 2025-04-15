Washington Mystics Select Sonia Citron with Third Overall Pick

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics selected Sonia Citron (Sone-yuh Sih-tron) from Notre Dame with the third overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The team also selected KiKi Iriafen (EEREE-uh-FENN) with the fourth overall pick, Georgia Amoore (A-more) with the sixth overall pick, Lucy Olsen with the 23rd overall pick, and Zaay Green (ZAY) with the 32nd overall pick.

Citron, a 6-1 guard, averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals in 32 games during the 2024-25 season, shooting .484 from the field and .372 from three-point range. She earned First Team All-ACC honors, was named to the 2024-25 All-ACC Defensive Team, and received both AP All-America Honorable Mention and WBCA Coaches' All-America Honorable Mention recognition.

A native of Eastchester, NY, Citron was one of just three ACC players to rank in the conference's top 20 in both blocks (0.9; 16th) and steals (1.9; 12th). Throughout her senior season, she was routinely tasked with defending the opponent's best player, helping lead Notre Dame to three AP Top 5 wins over USC, Texas, and UConn.

Over four seasons at Notre Dame, she appeared in 124 games (107 starts), posting career averages of 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting .468 from the field and .370 from beyond the arc.

Iriafen, a 6-3 forward from USC, started all 35 games for the Trojans during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. In her lone season at USC, she was a unanimous selection to the 2025 All-Big Ten First Team and earned AP and USBWA All-America Third Teams honors. The Los Angeles native totaled 12 double-doubles and ranked 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.1).

Before transferring to USC, Iriafen spent three seasons at Stanford, where she was named the 2024 Katrina McClain Award winner, presented annually to the nation's top power forward. During her time as a Cardinal, she helped lead the program to three consecutive Pac-12 championships (2022-24).

Amoore, a 5-6 guard from Kentucky, started in 31 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging career-highs in points (19.6), assists (6.9), steals (1.0), and assist-turnover ratio (2.2). She also posted averages of 2.3 rebounds per game and set the school record for most assists in a single season (213). Her 6.9 assists per game ranked the second most in a single season and her 78 made three-pointers marked the third most in program history.

Hailing from Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, Amoore was named to a 2024-2025 All-American team by the WBCA (First Team), John R. Wooden Award (First Team), Associated Press (Second Team), USBWA (Second Team), and Sporting News (Second Team). Prior to Kentucky, she spent four seasons at Virginia Tech leaving the program second in three-pointers made (293) and third in career points (1,853).

Olsen, a 5-10 guard from Iowa, was a unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection after averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the Hawkeyes during the 2024-25 season. The Collegeville, PA, native helped lead Iowa to the NCAA Tournament, where she became just the third Hawkeye since 2009 to record more than 10 or more assists in a game (joining Caitlin Clark, Sam Logic). She spent the prior three seasons at Villanova where she was named the 2023-24 BIG EAST Most Improved Player.

Green, a 6-2 guard, appeared in 33 games for Alabama, recording averages of 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and team-high 4.5 assists in 31.6 minutes per game. In her only season with the Crimson Tide, she led the team in total scoring (519 points) and scored 20 or more points in 10 games. Prior to Alabama, the Duncanville, Texas, native spent time at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2021-2024), Texas A&M (2020-21), and Tennessee (2018-2020).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.