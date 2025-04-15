WNBA Cares and State Farm® Unveil New Wellness Room for Facing History School's West 50th Street Campus in New York City as Part of State Farm Assist Tracker Program

On Friday, April. 11, the WNBA and State Farm collaborated with Heart of America to unveil a renovated wellness room at Facing History School's West 50th Street Campus in New York City as part of the State Farm Assist Tracker program. Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson was in attendance for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the renovated space and participated in a basketball skills clinic with local youth from the school.

The new wellness room, which will help the kids focus on mental and physical health, features VR headsets, yoga equipment, noise cancellation headsets and other equipment. The lab is also equipped with new furniture and wall finishes.

For the last three seasons, the WNBA and State Farm have come together to turn on-court assists into off-court assists in communities around the country. For every assist that is made during a regular season, playoff and Finals game, $5 is donated to enhance technology and mental health spaces in classrooms and afterschool programs across the country. This collaboration with Facing History was facilitated by Heart of America and the New York City Public School System.

