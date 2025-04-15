Golden State Valkyries Select Justë Jocytë, Shyanne Sellers and Kaitlyn Chen in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries completed three selections as part of the 2025 WNBA Draft, which took place in New York City this evening. The team selected Justë Jocytë (Lithuania) with the 5th overall pick, Shyanne Sellers (Maryland) at 17th overall, and Kaitlyn Chen (Connecticut) with the 30th overall pick.

Jocytë is a 19-year-old, 6-0 guard who plays for Lyon ASVEL Féminin in France's top division where she averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 33.9 percent from three this past season. Jocytë made her Lithuanian National Team debut at just 13 years old during the 2019 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, leading all players in the tournament with 19.6 points per game while guiding her squad to a silver medal. The Washington D.C. native led Lithuania to gold at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship, once again leading all scorers with 19.1 points per game to earn MVP honors. Jocytë has high-level shooting abilities off-the-dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations and excels at creating offensive opportunities for herself and her teammates.

"Justé is one of the best scorers and winners in this draft, and despite being just 19 years old she brings a lot of experience playing at the highest level. She's very mature offensively, plays with a lot of composure and makes the right plays," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the Bay Area."

A 6-2 guard, Sellers joins Golden State from Maryland where she became the first player in program history to record 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists. Sellers earned back-to-back All-Big Ten First Team honors to cap off her collegiate career and was recently named an All-American Honorable Mention by the Associated Press after registering 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 2024-25. The Ohio native got to the line 495 times during her four-year college career and has a career 83.0 shooting percentage from the charity stripe. Sellers brings versatility on both sides of the ball and can guard multiple positions at a high level.

"Sellers is a very well-rounded player both offensively and defensively," said Nyanin. "In addition, she has high basketball IQ, reads the game well and is a willing passer. Her versatility and infectious positive energy will make our team better. "

A 2025 NCAA Champion with Connecticut, Chen shot 50.3 percent from the field for the Huskies this past season, including 35.1 percent from three-point range. The 5-foot-9 guard was the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year for Princeton where she played three seasons and averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Chen is known for her transition scoring who leverages her speed to create scoring opportunities and is a tough defender who fights through screens.

"We're excited to add Kaitlyn to our training camp roster. Her speed, defensive tenacity, and willingness to give 100% impressed us in this process," said Nyanin. "As a national champion and three-time Ivy League Tournament MVP, she's proven she can elevate her game when it matters most. We look forward to helping her develop and adjust to the pro level while leveraging her strengths in transition and team defense."

The Valkyries tip off the 2025 season on Friday, May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Chase Center. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

