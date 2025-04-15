Sparks Re-Sign Aari McDonald

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed veteran guard Aari McDonald, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 5-foot-6 guard arrived in Los Angeles via trade with Atlanta in February 2024, averaging 8.7 points and a career-high 3.7 assists per her 26 games (10 starts). On June 28 in Phoenix, McDonald posted a career-high 10 assists and her first double-double. On July 5 against the Aces at home, she scored a career-high 23 points. Had McDonald met the league minimums for qualification, the four-year veteran would have ranked near the top last season in assists per game, free-throw percentage (84.3) and assists per turnover ratio (2.0). She is a California native, hailing from Fresno.

"We're fired up to have Aari return to the Sparks," General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "She battled last season for us and is a proven point guard in this league. A gifted passed and communicator, Aari likes to play at the pace we're working toward. We're excited to run it back with her this season."

McDonald played four seasons in the Pac-12, including her final three for Arizona, which she led to its first ever Final Four and National Championship appearances in 2021. She was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner (best shooting guard in Division I) in 2020, Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2021 and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. McDonald made All-Pac-12 Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team three times and was named to the 2017 conference All-Freshman Team. The lefty was also twice named to the WBCA All-American First Team and twice earned Second-Team All-American honors (once apiece with AP and USBWA). In 2024, McDonald led Australia's WNBL in scoring average with 19.8 points per game.

McDonald's WNBA career per-game averages are 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 116 contests. She was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 by Atlanta and was named an AP All-Rookie Team honoree following her rookie campaign, tying for second in Rookie of the Year voting.

