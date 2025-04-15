Storm Select Serena Sundell, Madison Conner and Jordan Hobbs in the Third Round of the 2025 WNBA Draft

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - With three picks in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Storm selected guard Serena Sundell from Kansas State University at No. 26, guard Madison Conner from Texas Christian University at No. 29 and forward Jordan Hobbs from the University of Michigan at No. 34.

Kansas State's all-time assists leader, Serena Sundell is a 6-foot-2 guard, originally from Missouri. Sundell is a 2x First-Team All-Big 12 select (2024 & 2025) and an AP All-American Honorable Mention (2025). The senior started every game played, tallying 139 starts in just four years. During the 2024-2025 season, Sundell averaged a career-high 14.1 points and 7.3 assists per game, all while shooting 50.1% from the field. In 2022, she was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.

Madison Conner is a 5-foot-11 guard from Texas Christian University and is the NCAA leader for three-pointers with 128 in the 2024-2025 season. She also holds TCU's single-season record for most three-pointers (128) and was selected to the 2025 All-Big 12 First Team. In her two seasons at TCU, Conner averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She was also named an Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award finalist for the 2025 season, and in 2024 was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Prior to transferring to TCU, Conner played two-and-a-half seasons at the University of Arizona where she helped lead the team to three NCAA March Madness tournaments, including a trip to the championship game in 2021.

Jordan Hobbs, a 6-foot-3 forward from the University of Michigan, started every game of her senior season and scored in double digits in 26 of those contests. She saw career highs in minutes, points and rebounds during her final season at Michigan, averaging 31.1 minutes, 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Hobbs was awarded Academic All-Big Ten honors and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by both coaches and the media.

