Atlanta Dream Target Elite Shooting, Versatility and Championship Pedigree with Two Picks in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream added two talented players in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selecting Te-Hina Paopao with the 18th pick and Taylor Thierry with the 36th. Both bring strong college experience, winning backgrounds, and skill sets that will strengthen the team on both ends of the floor.

"I'm really excited with the two players that we were able to acquire through the draft." Said Head Coach Karl Smesko. "We've got competitors, good athletes, people that have played on the big stage and been really successful, great shooters, and good all-around basketball players."

No. 18 - Te-Hina Paopao (Tuh-HEE-nuh Pow-Pow)

Guard | 5'9" | Oceanside, CA | South Carolina

Te-Hina Paopao is a championship-tested guard known for her elite shooting and poised leadership. Paopao played a key role in South Carolina's undefeated national title run in 2023-24, earning All-America and All-SEC honors while leading the nation in three-point percentage at 46.8%. She set a program record for games started and knocked down 87 threes on the season-third-most in school history. Her ability to rise in the biggest moments was on full display throughout the NCAA Tournament, where she made a program-best 14 three-pointers.

Paopao's college career has been defined by consistency, high-level play, and growth. Prior to South Carolina, she spent three seasons at Oregon, collecting All-Pac-12 honors every year while averaging double figures and shooting over 38% from deep. A former McDonald's All-American and California Gatorade Player of the Year, Te-Hina brings a winning pedigree, strong basketball IQ, and steady hand to the Dream's backcourt. Her combination of experience, shot-making, and composure makes her a valuable addition to our roster as we continue building toward a championship future.

"We definitely wanted to add some shooting to the roster, that was really important to us as we were evaluating players,' said Smesko. "Paopao is more than a shooter, she competes on the defensive end, she can handle the ball, she's somebody under pressure situations is able to stay calm."

No. 36 - Taylor Thierry (Theory)

Guard/Forward | 6'1" | Clevland, OH | Ohio State

Taylor Thierry is a dynamic two-way wing from Ohio State known for her elite efficiency and defensive instincts. Thierry started 100 consecutive games for the Buckeyes and finished her career ranked top five in program history in field goal percentage (.597) and top ten in steals (234). A 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist, she averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game in her senior season, while leading Ohio State in three-point shooting at 46.4%.

Thierry's impact extended far beyond the stat sheet. A two-time All-Big Ten Second Team selection and three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, she combined athleticism with a high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor. She recorded multiple 20-point games, a career-high seven steals in a single contest, and consistently rose to the challenge against top opponents. Her versatility, toughness, and work ethic make her an exciting addition to the Dream as we continue to build a roster grounded in effort, energy, and potential

"Taylor had exceptional shooting percentage, exceptional finishing percentage at the rim, and has great length, can guard on the perimeter and has twice as many steals as turnovers," said Smesko. "that's a pretty rare thing to find."

