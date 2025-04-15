Sparks Draft Sarah Ashlee Barker, Sania Feagin and Liatu King

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks selected Sarah Ashlee Barker (9th overall), Sania Feagin (21st) and Liatu King (28th) Monday in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.

Barker, a two-time All-SEC First Team selection, averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals for Alabama this past season, converting an efficient 51.4% from the floor and 37.5 from deep. The 6-foot guard's collegiate career culminated with a program-record 45-point performance against Maryland, in which she shot 17-for-25 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. As a senior, Barker was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team. She also finished the year as a Top-10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

"Sarah Ashlee is an elite competitor," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her mental makeup, ability to stretch the floor beyond the arc, commitment to defense, willingness to rebound and passing instincts make her the total package. We're thrilled to add her poise and leadership."

After beginning her career at Georgia for two seasons, Barker transferred to the University of Alabama, playing the past three campaigns in Tuscaloosa. The Birmingham native became the fifth player in Alabama history to surpass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists. As a Bulldog, Barker was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman team.

Feagin, a 6-foot-3 forward, played in three Final Fours in four seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks, winning the 2022 and 2024 national championships. Last season, she earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors and was a semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award. Feagin averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 2025, and her 58 blocks ranked third in the SEC. Last season, the Georgia native shot 60.1% from the field and 79.7% from the free-throw line.

"Sania has shown a commitment to doing what it takes to contribute to a championship culture," said Pebley. "She is a strong defender who brings toughness to both sides of the floor. We love what she has accomplished thus far and are excited about her future."

King, a 6-foot forward, averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3% from the field for Notre Dame in 2025. She ranked 17th in Division I this past season in rebounding average, finishing as a semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award. The Washington D.C. native played her first four seasons for the Pittsburgh Panthers before transferring to the Fighting Irish for her graduate season.

"Liatu is just scratching the surface of what she can accomplish at the professional level," Pebley said. "She is an efficient shooter, excellent rebounder and a tenacious defender. Her motor and explosiveness fit the identity of our team."

