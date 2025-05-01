Megan Gustafson Sustains Lower Left Leg Injury
May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a lower left leg injury during practice on April 28.
Updates will be provided by the team as appropriate.
