Megan Gustafson Sustains Lower Left Leg Injury

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release


LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a lower left leg injury during practice on April 28.

Updates will be provided by the team as appropriate.

