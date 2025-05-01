Storm Announces 2025 Theme Nights and Giveaway Schedule

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced highlights for the 2025 season's special events and giveaway calendar. Fan-favorite events return this season, including Pride Night presented by Title Nine, Kicks for Equality supported by BECU & Symetra and the annual Toy Drive benefiting Seattle Children's. New giveaways including clear cross-body bags, exclusive sunglasses and more will make their debut at Climate Pledge Arena this season.

Season Tip-Off presented by Providence Swedish

On Friday, May 23, the Storm will tip-off the home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00pm. Throughout the evening, fans will be treated to live music by DJ Blast, new Storm merch and more. The first 5,000 fans who arrive at the arena will receive a Doppler plush clip keychain, courtesy of Providence Swedish. This game will feature the first drop of the team's new Artist's Series, a new initiative where local artists design merchandise capsules. Friday's capsule includes designs from artist Tariqa Waters, who has been featured in the Seattle Art Museum, Frye Art Museum, Hedreen Gallery, and Pivot Art + Culture. Waters' work can be seen in issues of Rolling Stone France and Madame Figaro magazines.

Toy Drive, benefiting Seattle Children's

On Friday, May 30, the Storm take on the Atlanta Dream at 7:00pm. Before the game, fans will be able to donate toys for Seattle Children's Hospital by placing them in bins located outside Climate Pledge Arena. Storm players will deliver the toys at a later date. The first 5,000 fans to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena will receive a Storm-branded clear cross-body bag.

Pride Night presented by Title Nine

The Storm's Pride Night celebration will take place on Friday, June 27 at 7:00pm when the team host the Connecticut Sun. Fans can participate in activations around the concourse that support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. During the game, an LGBTQ+ leader from the community will be honored and presented with a donation to the nonprofit of their choice to support their ongoing work. The honoree is selected by Storm players and staff for their exemplary community leadership and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. Be sure to check out the Storm's Pride line, available in the Storm Team Shop in Climate Pledge Arena.

Kicks for Equality, supported by BECU & Symetra

The Storm's annual Kicks for Equality Night and Sneakerball will take place on Friday, August 1 at 7:00pm when the Los Angeles Sparks come to town. Custom-designed sneakers worn by Storm players and coaching staff will be auctioned in person and online. Proceeds from each player's shoes will benefit a nonprofit of their choice. This year's artist, Takiyah Ward, is a local business owner who currently operates the first and only sneaker dry cleaning service in Seattle, Re-Sole 206. A co-branded rally towel, courtesy of Symetra, will be passed out to fans at the door. Tickets for Sneakerball, the VIP fundraising event hosted in the Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge during the game, will go on sale at a later date.

Believe in Women Night presented by Symetra

The Storm's annual Believe in Women Night is on Saturday, August 30 at 6:00pm against the Chicago Sky. During halftime, four leaders from the community will be honored and presented with a donation to the nonprofit of their choice to support their ongoing work. The beneficiaries are selected by Storm players and staff and are members of the community who are driven by their shared philosophy that women and girls should have the chance to succeed at every level, no matter their race, ethnicity or gender.

Kid's Day presented by Delta Dental of Washington

This year, Kid's Day falls on Doppler's Birthday! Come celebrate the occasion with the entire family and get an exclusive giveaway item, along with new merchandise and a show by DJ Lightning. Tip-off is at noon when the Storm take on the newest team in the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries.

More Giveaways This Season

The first 5,000 fans through the doors at select games will receive brand new 2025 promo items including:

Schedule magnets for fans to keep track of all 44 regular season games will be given away on Sunday, May 25 when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces at 3:00pm.

Retro sunglasses at Throwback Night on Sunday, June 22, doors open at 2:30pm for the 4:00pm tip-off. - 10,000 fans will receive a Storm branded Dopp travel kit at Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon on Tuesday, September 9, doors open at 6:00pm for the 7:00pm tip-off. Additional 2025 Theme Nights

Wear Green Game presented by Starbucks: 12,000 Storm fans will receive a co-branded Starbucks x Storm green t-shirt to wear during the Tuesday, June 3 matchup against the Dallas wings, tip-off is at 6:30pm.

Storm Out Cancer Night presented by Providence Swedish Cancer Institute: The defending WNBA Champions, the New York Liberty, come to Seattle on Friday, September 5 at 7:00pm. Fans will have the opportunity to support fundraising efforts for the Cancer Institute's Patience Assistance Fund.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.