Phoenix Mercury Sign Haley Jones to Hardship Contract
June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard/forward Haley Jones (pronounced HAY-lee) to a hardship contract, the team announced today. Jones, originally selected sixth overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, appeared in all 40 games (24 starts) for the Dream last season, averaging 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2025
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Haley Jones to Hardship Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Commissioner's Cup Beneficiary - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Haley Jones to Hardship Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Set 2025 Roster
- Phoenix Mercury Launch PHX ID: Innovative, All-In-One App Experience
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat
- Phoenix Mercury Rebrand Streaming Platform to Merc+ and Launch Connected TV App