Phoenix Mercury Sign Haley Jones to Hardship Contract

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard/forward Haley Jones (pronounced HAY-lee) to a hardship contract, the team announced today. Jones, originally selected sixth overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, appeared in all 40 games (24 starts) for the Dream last season, averaging 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.
