Sun Suffer Road Loss to Liberty, 100-52

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Brooklyn, NY - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (1-6) dropped their first Commissioner's Cup contest to the defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty (7-0) on the road in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon each had 10 points to lead the Sun in scoring in the game. Marina Mabrey and Aneesah Morrow each added eight points. Morrow's eight points marked a new season and career-high for the rookie.

The 48-point loss marks the largest margin of defeat for Connecticut in franchise history. The previous record was 43 points, when the Sun fell to the Washington Mystics, 102-59, on June 29, 2019. Connecticut's largest margin of defeat with the New York Liberty prior to this game was 31 points, 89-58, on September 1, 2023.

The Sun fell behind early, as the Liberty started the contest on a 13-4 run to force a Sun timeout with 6:16 to play in the first quarter. New York outscored Connecticut, 18-9, the rest of the way to take a 31-13 lead into the second. New York's 31 points through ten minutes marked the most Connecticut has let up in a first quarter this season. The Liberty also made seven three-pointers in the first quarter, tying the single-quarter franchise record for Sun opponents (August 23, 2015, vs. Atlanta Dream).

The Libert outscored Connecticut, 29-15, in the second quarter to take a 60-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. Tina Charles led the Sun with 10 points through twenty minutes of play. Connecticut's 15 second-quarter points and 28 first-half points marked new season lows. Connecticut was held scoreless in the second half until the 4:34 mark as the Liberty began the quarter scoring 17 unanswered. The Liberty won the third quarter, 30-8, and the Sun won the fourth quarter 16-10.

New York tied their WNBA record with 19-made three-pointers in the game, set on May 22, 2025, against Chicago. The Liberty finished 19/32 from beyond the arc, setting a new record for three-pointers made in a single game by a Sun opponent in addition to their league record.

The Sun shot 31.1% (19/61), while the Liberty shot 62.3% (33/53) from the field in the game. Connecticut forced 19 New York turnovers, scoring 18 of their 52 points off those mistakes. The Sun outscored the Liberty on second chance opportunities, 16-0, but the Liberty held a 29-2 advantage on the fast break.

Four players finished in double digits for the Liberty, led by Sabrina Ionescu who tallied 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones each added 13 points.

Notes:

Today marked the Sun's first Commissioner's Cup game of the 2025 season. With the loss, $1,000 will be donated to the ACLU of Connecticut, the Sun's 2025 Commissioner's Cup beneficiary.

The Sun's 13 first-quarter points tied a season-low in the first quarter (5/20 vs. LVA).

The Sun's eight third-quarter points marked a new season-low in the third quarter.

New York outrebounded Connecticut, 32-26, and out-assisted Connecticut, 29-11.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 52 13 15 8 16 Charles/Sheldon-10 Peters/Nelson-Ododa- 5 Peters- 3

NYL 100 31 29 30 10 Ionescu- 18 Jones- 11 Cloud- 7

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back home to host the Atlanta Dream on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







