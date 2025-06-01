Veronica Burton and Kate Martin Shine in Valkyries' Commissioner's Cup Loss to Lynx

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Veronica Burton scored a team-high 21 points in 23 minutes in the Valkyries' 86-75 Commissioner's Cup loss to the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center on Sunday. Kate Martin added a career-high 14 points, all in the second quarter. The WNBA's leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Lynx, while Courtney Williams added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Golden State led by one at the half but just scored just eight points in the third quarter as Minnesota seized control. The Lynx remain one of two unbeaten teams, while the Valkyries fall to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in Commissioner's Cup play with five cup games remaining.

MARTIN SCORES NEW CAREER-HIGH IN ONE QUARTER

Kate Martin exploded for 14 straight Valkyrie points in the second quarter on 4-for-5 shooting and 2-for-2 from three. Not only was this Martin's highest-scoring quarter in her young WNBA career, but it also marked her highest point total in any game. The Chase Center crowd was in a frenzy for Martin's takeover, which she capped with a four-point play, hitting a smothered contest three through contract and converting the free throw.

WELCOME BACK, TIP

Reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Tiffany Hayes returned to the Valkyries' lineup after missing the previous three games with a nose injury. Hayes finished with nine points, all in the first half, on 3-for-6 shooting. Golden State went 1-2 in her absence.

VALKYRIES' SECOND UNIT

One of the Valkyries' greatest strengths this season has been their second unit - they entered Sunday's game third in the league in bench scoring (23.8 PPG). Golden State's bench nearly reached their mark in the first half, with a 22-5 advantage. However, they scored just two points in the second half, losing the second-half differential 9-2.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will continue Commissioner's Cup play heading the Phoenix to face the Mercury on Thursday at 7 p.m.. Fans can watch on KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) or Amazon Prime (National).







