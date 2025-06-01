Hayes Out with Nose Injury

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a nose injury and exited tonight's game in the fourth quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.
