Hayes Out with Nose Injury

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a nose injury and exited tonight's game in the fourth quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.







