Hayes Out with Nose Injury
June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a nose injury and exited tonight's game in the fourth quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.
