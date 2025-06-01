NY Liberty Celebrates Ellie the Elephant's 5th Birthday

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







Today, during the New York Liberty's sold-out game against the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant celebrated her 5th birthday in style!

Before the start of the game, Ellie arrived to Barclays Center wearing a custom look designed by David Dalrymple, who also designed her show-stopping halftime performance look. At halftime, Ellie performed a special routine featuring her favorite songs alongside the Liberty's Lil' Torches dance team and a group of children ages 5-17 who participated in Ellie's Dance Clinic on Wednesday.

To celebrate her birthday, Ellie's signature 'Herzey' jersey dress, designed by Rare Breed BX, is now available for purchase at Brooklyn Fanatics in adult's and children's sizes. Earlier this week, the Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library announced their collaboration to release special edition New York Liberty and Ellie the Elephant-themed library cards, available at all BPL branches tomorrow, June 2. To celebrate Pinterest's first-ever sports partnership with the Liberty announced earlier this week, Pinterest sent Ellie a special "Gemini Szn" birthday cake.

Ellie's birthday was celebrated in and around the arena with commemorative activations including:

Pre-game party on the plaza outside of Barclays Center, hosted by Shake Shack

Bookmobile and the chance to create birthday cards for Ellie next to the plaza + Ellie bookmark giveaway, presented by Brooklyn Public Library

Ellie's birthday rally towel giveaway for the first 9,000 fans

New, limited edition Big Ellie Birthday print available at the mini print vending machines. New to Barclays Center this season, by Brooklyn-born artist Ana Inciardi, the mini print vending machines offer New York Liberty mini prints throughout the season with special drops tied to theme games like Ellie's Birthday.

Ellie's birthday activations in Section 23, including the chance to sign a birthday card for Ellie, visit the themed photo booth, and take part in face painting and airbrush tattoos

Special guest appearances by Ellie's friends: Double Play (New York Rise), Jonathan the Husky (UConn), Ramses (Fordham University), Sparky and Nyisles (New York Islanders)







