Aces Edge Storm in 75-70 Road Win

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Las Vegas (4-2) secured a 75-70 win on the road Sunday against the Seattle Storm (3-4) at Climate Pledge Arena in their first Commissioner's Cup game of the season. A'ja Wilson recorded 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots to lead the Aces. Also scoring in double figures were Jackie Young with 12, rookie Aaliyah Nye tallied a career-high 10 points off the bench and Chelsea Gray and Jewell Gray also chipped in 10.

Gabby Williams, 20 points, and Skylar Diggins, 11, led the Storm in double figures.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 27, Seattle 17)

The Storm struck first but the Aces took the lead at 8:13 and never again trailed in the game. Las Vegas forced a season-high (in a single quarter) 8 Seattle turnovers, which resulted in 7 Aces points. Young totaled 8 points. The Aces shot 55.6% (10-18 FGs) from the field 42.9% (3-7 3FGs) from beyond the arc in the quarter.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 44, Seattle 32)

Dana Evans started the quarter by hitting a 3 to give the team a 30-17 lead. Las Vegas retained its double-digit lead until a Williams 3-pointer closed it to 38-30 at 3:23. But the Aces outscored the Storm 6-2 to close the half with a 12-point lead. The Aces shot 40% from the field and held the Storm to 33.3% of their attempts. The Aces 5 turnovers led to 9 Seattle points. Williams scored 10 out of the Storm's 15 points in the quarter, while Loyd had 6 for the Aces.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 61, Seattle 47)

Seattle began the second half on a 8-0 run, slicing Las Vegas' deficit to 4 points, 44-40. The Aces missed their first 7 shot attempts and went scoreless through 4:56 in the third before a Loyd basket put the Aces on the board. That started a 12-5 run that pushed the lead to 56-45 following a Tiffany Mitchell 3 at 1:25. Nye scored her first bucket of the game with the Aces third 3 of the game, ballooning the Las Vegas lead to 12, 59-47, and hit 2 free throws for the final points of the third. Wilson led the Aces in the quarter with 7 points, which was matched by 7 from Diggins.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 75, Seattle 70)

The Aces retained their double-digit lead through most of the final frame until Seattle got back-to-back buckets to close to 69-60 with 4:00 remaining. With the Aces holding a 73-62 lead, Seattle scored the game's next 8 points to make it a 3-point game, 73-70, but key defensive stops won the Aces the ball game.

KEY STATS

The Aces biggest lead was 17 points (9:41 in the fourth quarter, 64-47, while the Storm's biggest lead was 3 (twice, last at 9:03 in the first quarter, 5-2)

The Aces were outscored in points in the paint 30-24 and 2nd chance points, 17-7.

The Aces 40% (10-25 3pt FGs) from 3-point land scraped by the Storm's 36.4% (8-22 3pt FGs).

Seattle edged Las Vegas 32-31 on the glass.

Las Vegas flipped Seattle's 19 turnovers into 21 points, while giving up 18 points on 18 of their own miscues.

Loyd, Kiah Stokes and Wilson grabbed 7 boards apiece; Ezi Magbegor pulled in a game-high 9 caroms.

GAME NOTES

Wilson did not take a single free throw attempt for just the 5th game in her career (out of 233 games)

Gray dished out 6 assists and now has 1,654 in her career, which ranks No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time assist list. No. 6 is none other than Becky Hammon (1,708).

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games to 57 - the longest active streak in the league, and ranked as the 8th longest in WNBA history, tied with Maya Moore. Wilson is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games after putting together a streak of 53 such games from Aug. 18, 2019, through Aug, 17, 2021. Wilson's current streak dates to Aug. 8, 2023.

Wilson now 2,150 rebounds for her career which are the 26th most in WNBA history, passing Margo Dydek (2,143). Next up on the list is No. 25 Diana Taurasi with 2,210.

Gray now has 847 assists as a member of the Aces, passing Danielle Robinson (841) for No. 3 on the franchise's all-time assists list. Kelsey Plum sits at No. 2 with 946 and Becky Hammon is No. 1 with 1,133.

Loyd now has 5,597 points for her career and Wilson has 4,919, which rank No. 19 acnd No. 29 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,633 and Skylar Diggins is No. 28 with 4947.

Loyd has now made 590 3-pointers, passing Nicole Powell (580) to rank No. 12 all-time with 580 career 3-pointers. Kara Lawson is at No. 11 with 584 made 3s.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces have a five-day break before traveling to San Francisco for their first-ever contest against the Golden State Valkyries, and their second Commissioner's Cup game of 2025. The June 7 game will air nationally on ABC at 12 p.m. PT.







