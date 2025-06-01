Postgame: Liberty vs. Sun

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 100 | SUN 52

NEW YORK (7-0) | CONNECTICUT (1-6)

JUNE 1, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 31 29 30 10 100

SUN 13 15 8 16 52

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT

POINTS Ionescu (18) Charles, Sheldon (10)

REBOUNDS Jones (11) Peters, Nelson-Ododa(5)

ASSISTS Stewart (7) Peters (3)

KEY MILESTONES

Today's win margin of 48 is the second-best in WNBA history and a New York Liberty franchise record.

Natasha Cloud and Breanna Stewart both finished with a franchise record plus/minus of +44, which is also the fifth highest regular season single-game plus/minus in WNBA history.

The Liberty's 7-0 record has tied the 1997 team for the franchise's best to start the season.

With 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jonquel Jones registered her 27th double-double as a member of the New York Liberty. The Liberty are now a pristine 27-0 when Jones records a double-double.

The Liberty opened the game with 19 consecutive assisted field goals, which was the second most in WNBA history.

Ten days after setting the WNBA's record for most made three-pointers in a game, New York matched that feat with another 19 makes from three.







