Postgame: Liberty vs. Sun
June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 100 | SUN 52
NEW YORK (7-0) | CONNECTICUT (1-6)
JUNE 1, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 31 29 30 10 100
SUN 13 15 8 16 52
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT
POINTS Ionescu (18) Charles, Sheldon (10)
REBOUNDS Jones (11) Peters, Nelson-Ododa(5)
ASSISTS Stewart (7) Peters (3)
KEY MILESTONES
Today's win margin of 48 is the second-best in WNBA history and a New York Liberty franchise record.
Natasha Cloud and Breanna Stewart both finished with a franchise record plus/minus of +44, which is also the fifth highest regular season single-game plus/minus in WNBA history.
The Liberty's 7-0 record has tied the 1997 team for the franchise's best to start the season.
With 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jonquel Jones registered her 27th double-double as a member of the New York Liberty. The Liberty are now a pristine 27-0 when Jones records a double-double.
The Liberty opened the game with 19 consecutive assisted field goals, which was the second most in WNBA history.
Ten days after setting the WNBA's record for most made three-pointers in a game, New York matched that feat with another 19 makes from three.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2025
- Postgame: Liberty vs. Sun - New York Liberty
- Sun Suffer Road Loss to Liberty, 100-52 - Connecticut Sun
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Haley Jones to Hardship Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Commissioner's Cup Beneficiary - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- Postgame: Liberty vs. Sun
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 85, Mystics 63
- Pinterest Partners with 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty
- Natasha Cloud Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor to Open 2025 WNBA Season
- New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library Celebrate the 2024 WNBA Champions with Special Edition Liberty-Themed Library Cards and Summer Partnership to Inspire Young Readers