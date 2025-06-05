Postgame Notes: Liberty 86, Mystics 78

LIBERTY 86 | MYSTICS 78

NEW YORK (8-0) | WASHINGTON (3-6)

JUNE 5, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 17 32 24 13 86

MYSTICS 22 12 23 21 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK WASHINGTON

POINTS Stewart (26) Iriafen (17)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Austin (11)

ASSISTS Ionescu (7) Sykes (5)

KEY MILESTONES

The Liberty's 8-0 record is the franchise's best to start the season.

With two made threes, Sabrina Ionescu is now the all-time Liberty franchise leader in three-pointers made (401), passing Crystal Robinson's record set in 2005 (400). Ionescu reached 400 makes from deep in only 151 games, besting Diana Taurasi's record by seven games.

With 23 points tonight, Breanna Stewart has now moved up to 8th on the franchise's scoring list, as well as 20th all-time in WNBA scoring. Stewart became the only player to reach the top-20 in league history in under 300 games (269).

Through the first eight games of the 2025 season, New York has made 96 threes, setting a WNBA record. The previous high was held by the 2021 Liberty team with 92 3PM.

The Liberty's net rating through tonight's game is 23.3, a WNBA record that surpasses the 2016 Champion Los Angeles Sparks' first eight games (20.49).

Kennedy Burke shot 4-4 from three, tying her career-high in 3PM.

After grabbing her tenth rebound, Breanna Stewart passed Tari Phillips for 2nd in Liberty history in career double-doubles (37).

Tonight's 32-point second quarter for the Liberty marked a season-high for points in a quarter.







