Mystics vs. Liberty Postgame Information - June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY

June 5, 2025

Mystics 78 - Liberty 86

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (78) Iriafen (17) Austin (11) Sykes (5)

Liberty (86) Stewart (26) Stewart (11) Ionescu (7)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 17 points and added nine rebounds.

It marked her fifth game with 15+ points and 5+ rebounds, and her eighth consecutive game with at least 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Iriafen's eight-game streak of 10+ points and 5+ rebounds is tied for the longest by any WNBA player this season, alongside Satou Sabally and Dearica Hamby.

It's the third-longest such streak by a rookie in franchise history, trailing only Chamique Holdsclaw (twice in 1999).

She scored 11 points in the first quarter - marking her highest scoring period of the season (previous high: 8 in the fourth quarter on May 28 vs Indiana).

Iriafen also grabbed a season-high five offensive rebounds, the most by a Mystics rookie since Ariel Atkins in 2018 (5 vs Chicago, July 13, 2018).

Sonia Citron finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

It was her fifth game this season with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds.

She has made multiple three-pointers for the sixth time this season and has hit at least one three in seven of her last eight games.

Citron and Iriafen have both extended their double-digit scoring streak to nine games. It's the longest such streak by rookie teammates to start their WNBA careers.

Stefanie Dolson surpassed 3,000 career points with a jumper in the paint during the third quarter.

She scored eight points on 66.7% shooting - her most efficient performance of the season.

Dolson becomes the 21st player in team history to reach 3,000-career points. Her 1,287 points as a Mystic rank 19th in franchise history.

Jade Melbourne led the bench with 15 points, tying her season high.

She scored 10+ points in four games this season.

Her three double-digit performances off the bench are tied for the second-most in the WNBA.

Melbourne is one of just three players to score 15+ points on 75% shooting or better off the bench this season (Kennedy Burke & Kalani Brown).

She also posted a season-high six field goals made.

Shakira Austin recorded a season-high 11 rebounds off the bench and added a career-high four assists.

It was her 14th career performance with 10+ rebounds. Her 11 boards are the most by a reserve in the WNBA this season.

Additional notes:

Washington recorded its second consecutive game with 45+ points in the paint, finishing with 46.

The Mystics outrebounded the Liberty 39-36 - marking their highest total against New York since June 3, 2022.

Four Mystics players (Citron, Iriafen, Austin, Engstler) finished with 5+ rebounds.

Washington tied its season highs in offensive rebounds (12) and assists (20).

The bench contributed a season-high 31 points.

The Mystics outscored the Liberty 21-13 in the fourth quarter and held them to 23.1% shooting and zero assists during that span.







