Teaira McCowan, Luisa Geiselsöder Competing in FIBA Women's Eurobasket

June 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder will compete in the upcoming 2025 FIBA Women's Eurobasket. Games are scheduled June 18-29 in Czechia, Germany, Greece and Italy - with games taking place in Brno (CZE), Hamburg (GER), Piraeus (GRE) and Bologna (ITA). McCowan will play for Turkey while Geiselsöder will compete for Germany.

McCowan and Turkey open Group A Phase play on June 18 against France in Piraeus. Other teams in Group A include Greece and Switzerland. Geiselsöder and Germany open Group D Phase play on June 19 against Sweden in Hamburg. Other Group D teams include Spain and Great Britain. The top two teams from each of the four groups (A, B, C, D) advance to the Quarter-Final round. See below for the complete schedule of games.

McCowan will depart for the Eurobasket games on Saturday, June 7, while Geiselsöder will report on Saturday, June 14. Both are expected to rejoin the Wings ahead of the July 3 home game against the Phoenix Mercury. McCowan and Geiselsöder's Wings contracts will be suspended while they compete in Europe.

For more information on the 2025 FIBA Women's Eurobasket click HERE.

Group Phase

Teaira McCowan - Turkey - Piraeus, Greece

June 18 - vs. France, 9:30 a.m. CT

June 19 - vs. Switzerland, 9:30 a.m. CT

June 21 - vs. Greece, 12:30 p.m. CT

Luisa Geiselsöder - Germany - Hamburg, Germany

June 19 - vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. CT

June 20 - vs. Spain, 1 p.m. CT

June 22 - vs. Great Britain, 11 a.m. CT

Final Phase - June 24-29 - Piraeus, Greece

Quarterfinals - June 25-27

Finals - June 29







