Phoenix Mercury Sign Megan Mcconnell
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Megan McConnell, the team announced today. McConnell, who appeared in two preseason games with Phoenix this season, averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.1 steals during her 2024-25 season at Duquesne University, leading NCAA Division I in steals (138) and earning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
