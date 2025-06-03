Phoenix Mercury Sign Megan Mcconnell

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Megan McConnell, the team announced today. McConnell, who appeared in two preseason games with Phoenix this season, averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.1 steals during her 2024-25 season at Duquesne University, leading NCAA Division I in steals (138) and earning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.