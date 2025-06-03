Postgame Notes: Min vs Phx (6.3.25)
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (8-0) 88, PHOENIX MERCURY (5-3) 65
GAME #8 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 2
TARGET CENTER - TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 19 25 23 21 88 Napheesa Collier/ Natisha Hiedeman (18) Napheesa Collier (11) Kayla McBride (7)
Mercury 23 12 14 16 65 Lexi Held (16) Satou Sabally (8) Lexi Held/Megan McConnell (3)
First Quarter
The Mercury went on a late 8-0 run which was closed out by a three from Karlie Samuelson
Courtney Williams' assist on a Napheesa Collier basket moved Willams into 28th all-time in assists in the WNBA (1,144), surpassing Renee Montgomery (1,140)
Collier grabbed a rebound at 8:51 that put moved her to 4th all-time in the Lynx record books (992), surpassing Seimone Augustus (983)
Although Minnesota shot 53.3% from the field in the first quarter, they trailed Phoenix 23-19 going into the second quarter
The Lynx kept the Mercury to a 14.3% (1-7) success rate from beyond the arc throughout the first
Second Quarter
Minnesota continued a 12-0 run that started at the end of the first quarter to take a 26-23 lead
Karlie Samuelson scored the franchise's 5,000th three-point basket at the 7:34 mark off an assist from Natisha Hiedeman
A block at 5:39 moved Alanna Smith into 10th all-time in blocks in the Lynx record books (72), surpassing McWilliams (70)
Hiedeman accounted for a season-high 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PM) in the first half with 3 rebounds and an assist
6 different Lynx players scored and 6 different Lynx players recorded an assist in the second quarter
Minnesota outscored Phoenix 21-9 in bench points in the first half, keeping the Mercury to 26.3% from the field and 11.1% from three throughout the second quarter
Third Quarter
Bridget Carleton grabbed her 500th rebound as a Lynx at the 8:08 mark
The Lynx took their largest lead of the game (18), after back-to-back threes from Alanna Smith and Karlie Samuelson
Kayla McBride scored or assisted on 13 of the Lynx 23 points in the third quarter
Minnesota kept Phoenix to 3-21 (14%) from beyond the arc in the first three quarters
Fourth Quarter
Bridget Carleton scored her 1000th career point at 5:46 on a three-point basket off a pass from Courtney Williams
With Kayla McBride's three-pointer at 5:22, she moved into 8th all-time in three-pointers in the WNBA (630), surpassing DeWanna Bonner (629). McBride also moved into 8th all-time in scoring in the Lynx record books (2,041), surpassing Abrosimova (2,036)
The Lynx reached their largest lead of the season (27) at 4:14
Minnesota knocked down a season-high 7 second-half three-pointers, shooting 7-15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc
Team Notes
Napheesa Collier recorded 50 career double-doubles, posting 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3PM, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal. Collier is the 29th player in WNBA history to total 50 career double-doubles
With tonight's win, the Lynx have become the 8th team in WNBA history to begin a season 8-0. Four of the eight teams have been Lynx squads
The Lynx shot 58.6% from the field tonight, the 10th-best single-game shooting percentage in franchise history
Natisha Hiedeman had another impressive night off the bench, adding 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3PM, 2-2 FT) with 3 boards and an assist
Tonight was 4th time in franchise history that four separate Lynx players recorded 5+ assists (Collier, McBride, Smith, Williams)
Minnesota is now 168-8 when holding opponents to under 40% from the field
Up Next
The Lynx will travel to Dallas to take on the Wings on Sunday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m. CT.
