Indiana Fever Earn First Commissioner's Cup Win with Victory against Mystics

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (3-4) secured an 85-76 home victory over the Washington Mystics, earning $3,000 for their Commissioner Cup beneficiary, Peace Learning Center.

Indiana got on the board first and led throughout the first quarter, with Damiris Dantas scoring eight points in the opening 10 minutes, including two three-pointers. The first quarter also saw Aari McDonald's first points with the Fever, closing the night with seven points in her Indiana debut. McDonald was signed via the emergency hardship exemption on Monday.

The Fever ended the second quarter with a four-point lead thanks to eight points from Aliyah Boston and five from both DeWanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana began the third quarter with consecutive three pointers from Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Sydney Colson. The Fever extended their third-quarter lead, jumping out in front by 14, backed by the explosiveness of Hull's 12-point quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Mystics created a close game going on a 14-0 run, however late points from Mitchell, who ended the game with 24 points, pushed the Fever to the home victory.

- Newly signed guard, Aari McDonald, made her Fever debut at 6:19 of the first quarter, just a day after being signed via emergency hardship, leading the game with five assists and three steals.

- Sydney Colson had a season-high seven points

- Kelsey Mitchell matched a season-high 24 points.

- Lexie Hull had a season-high four assists.

- Collectively, the Fever recorded a season high 11 three pointers made.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head north to take on the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on CBS.







