Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

June 3, 2025

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced today. This marks the first Player of the Week honor in the career of the two-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist.

Gray averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 65.2% from the field and 62.5% from three-point range-one of the most efficient scoring stretches in the league this season.

She played a pivotal role in leading the Dream to consecutive road wins, delivering two standout performances. Gray opened the week with a team-high 25 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, shooting 87.5% from the field (7-8) and a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line, while adding six assists and five rebounds. She followed that performance with a career-high 28 points in a dramatic comeback victory over the Seattle Storm, helping Atlanta erase a 17-point deficit to secure the win.

Gray's all-around play and scoring efficiency were instrumental in extending the Dream's win streak and fueling the team's best start to a season since 2016. She becomes the first Atlanta Dream player to earn a WNBA Player of the Week honor since Rhyne Howard in 2022.







