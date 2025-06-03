Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics 76 - Fever 85

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (76) Iriafen & Sykes (20) Iriafen (9) Sykes (4)

Fever (85) Mitchell (24) Hull (6) McDonald (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Tonight's game marked Washington's first matchup in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, an annual in-season competition running from June 1-17. The Commissioner's Cup features a 36-game schedule, with the top team from each conference advancing to compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Championship game.

As part of the WNBA's tradition of using the Commissioner's Cup as a platform for social impact, each team has partnered with a local community organization. Additional funds are awarded to these local partners for each Cup game won. The Washington Mystics have selected the ACLU of D.C. as their 2025 Commissioner's Cup charity partner.

Kiki Iriafen scored a career-high 20 points on 9-11 shooting (81.8%) and added nine rebounds.

She becomes the 13th rookie in WNBA history to post a 20+ point, 8+ rebound game on 80.0% or better shooting.

Iriafen joins teammates Aaliyah Edwards (23 pts, 14 reb, 83.3% FG vs. Chicago, June 6, 2024) and Shakira Austin (20 pts, 8 reb, 81.8% FG vs. Dallas, May 17, 2022) as the only Mystics rookies to accomplish this feat.

Iriafen recorded 10+ points and 4+ rebounds in each of her first eight career games, the first rookie to do so since Chiney Ogwumike (2014).

She also becomes the fifth rookie in WNBA history with 115+ points and 80+ rebounds through their first eight games.

She is the fastest rookie in Mystics history to total 100+ points and 80+ rebounds (8 games) and the quickest player to do so since Tina Charles in 2010.

Her 117 total points are the most by a Mystics rookie through eight games since Chamique Holdsclaw (1999).

Brittney Sykes tied Iriafen for the team lead with 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, along with six rebounds, and four assists.

She recorded her third 20+ point, 5+ rebound game of the season.

Sykes notched her league-leading sixth 20+ point game of the season.

She went 6-8 from the free-throw line, notching a league-best seventh game with 8+ free throw attempts.

Sonia Citron scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

She posted her fourth career game with 10+ point, 5+ rebounds.

Citron has made at least one three-pointer in five of the last six games.

Iriafen (8 games) and Citron (7 games) each surpassed 100 points in eight or fewer games, becoming the first Mystics rookies to do so since Nikki McCray and Alessandra Santos de Oliveira in 1998.

They are just the sixth rookie duo in WNBA history to achieve this, and the first since Lauren Jackson (7), Semeka Randall (8) in 2001.

Shakira Austin came off the bench and contributed 10 points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

It's marked her fourth career game scoring in double figures off the bench.

Additional notes

Washington held Indiana to just one offensive rebound, marking only the fourth time in franchise history they've done so and the first since 2021.

For the first time this season, the Mystics had two players (Sykes, Iriafen) score 20+ points in the same game.

Washington shot a season-high 54.5% from the field (30-55).

It's the third time this season the team has shot over 50%, tying the New York Liberty for the league lead.

The Mystics outscored the Fever 48-34 in the paint and have now outscored their opponents in the paint six times this season.

Washington matched their season high with five blocks, previously set on May 28 - also against the Fever.







