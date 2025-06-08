Phoenix Mercury Waive Haley Jones

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard/forward Haley Jones, the team announced today. Jones, who signed a hardship contract with Phoenix on June 1, appeared in four games with the Mercury, averaging 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists.







