Phoenix Mercury Sign Monique Akoa Makani, Shyla Heal and Alexis Prince to Training Camp Contracts

March 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signings of guards Monique Akoa Makani and Shyla Heal and forward Alexis Prince to training camp contracts.

Akoa Makani, 5-11, currently plays for French club Charnay Basket, where she is averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.8 steals and shooting 41.6% from three through 19 games. Akoa Makani, who is of Cameroonian-French descent, has played for the Cameroon National Team at the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket as well as the 2024 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Qualifiers.

Heal, 5-6, is averaging 17.6 points on 39.2% three-point shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 22 games with Tarsus Belediyesi Mersin in Turkey. The Townsville, Australia, native won a bronze medal with the Opals at the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup and was originally selected eighth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, appearing in four games her rookie season.

Prince, 6-2, is currently averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals through 22 games for Israeli club Elitzur Ramla. Selected 29th overall by the Mercury in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Prince appeared in 18 games during her rookie season, following a five-year career at Baylor (2012-17).

The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener and select home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix. Single-game tickets for all home games will go on sale on April 15.

