Colson Ready to Pursue Another Championship in Indiana

March 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sydney Colson already won a championship in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

She joined the Indiana Fever to pursue another.

"I won here my senior year [at] Texas A&M," Colson said on Tuesday. "...we won here, so it just felt like divine timing."

Colson brings a championship pedigree to Indiana as a 10-year veteran of the WNBA, but that experience began in Indiana in 2011 when her Texas A&M Aggies secured an NCAA National Championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Colson's dedication to the Texas A&M program culminated in lifting the trophy after defeating various strong foes - Brittney Griner's Baylor team included.

Now she's back in Indy to create her own full-circle moment in the Circle City as she joins the Fever for a season with championship aspirations.

Colson inked a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever back in February, and seeks to contribute her wealth of knowledge to Indiana's young core. Colson is part of an influx of veteran leadership in Indiana as a depth piece at the point guard position.

"Stephanie [White] just talked to me about how she saw me fitting in as a piece on court for the team, and that was really important to me," Colson said. "...I've never been considered a lot in free agency, and so for her to see my value it meant a lot."

The Fever will be Colson's fifth WNBA franchise, and she's completed three different stints with the Las Vegas Aces. Her most recent time wearing Aces threads included two WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

Colson hopes to bring that fight into the Indiana locker room this summer as the Fever gear up to contend for a WNBA title. Indiana COO and general manager, Amber Cox, believes Colson brings a balance to the team that will boost an already-hungry group to a new competitive level.

"We have ultimate faith and trust in her," Cox said of Colson. "In any situation that we put her in, she's going to be able to lead our team. And obviously, you know, a great personality as well, brings a lot of fun and levity to the locker room...I think she's going to bring a lot of joy to all of our lives this season."

Joy comes with success, and Colson is dialed into her role on this iteration of the Indiana Fever. She isn't just a veteran leadership signing, she can still contribute in an on-court role for the Fever - it's part of the reason Indiana was such a good fit for the 35-year-old guard. Colson is crystal-clear on her role with the Fever this season, and intends to bring professionalism with her.

"I'm known for my defense and playmaking," Colson said. "I have to come in and do that. People are expecting certain things...so it's just being a professional, showing up and doing your job so that everything can go together and come with a good attitude so we can make it work."

Colson joins the young trio of stars in Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark as the Fever construct a core focused on winning championships.

"The consistent theme for all of them is that they want to win a championship," Cox said of Indiana's acquisitions. "And we've got a few veterans on the back half of their careers that aren't going to get a ton more chances. And when you pair them up with this returning three...They see opportunity, so they're all willing to buy-in to come in and play their role in order to do that.

"...The common thread with all of them is, you know, they're winners. And they've won in other places, and they've been asked to do different things in each of those championship situations. So to bring all of that together is going to be, I think, really special."

