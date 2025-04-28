Connecticut Sun Waives Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu
April 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu.
