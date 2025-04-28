Connecticut Sun Waives Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu

April 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.