Connecticut Sun Waives Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu

April 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release


Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Mya Hollingshed and Abbey Hsu.
