Connecticut Sun Waives Morgan Maly
April 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived guard-forward Morgan Maly.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 26, 2025
- Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Sun Waives Morgan Maly - Connecticut Sun
- 2025 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster Set - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Connecticut Sun Waives Morgan Maly
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Connecticut Sun Announce Lux Bond & Green as Official Jeweler Through the 2026 Season
- Connecticut Sun Adds Madison Hayes and Morgan Maly to Training Camp Roster
- Connecticut Sun and Yale New Haven Health Announce Partnership Focused on Health, Wellness, and Community Engagement