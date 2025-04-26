Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have announced their 2025 training camp roster, with the team set to begin practice on Sunday, April 27, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever, who begin the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, May 17, at home against the Chicago Sky, enter training camp with 15 players.

2025 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster:

Head Coach: Stephanie White

First Last # Pos. Ht. Hometown College/Team

Jillian Alleyne 14 F 6-3 Fontana, Calif. Oregon

DeWanna Bonner 25 G/F 6-4 Fairfield, Ala. Auburn

Aliyah Boston 7 C/F 6-5 St. Thomas, USVI South Carolina

Jaelyn Brown 18 G/F 6-1 Murrieta, Calif. California

Caitlin Clark 22 G 6-0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa

Sydney Colson 51 G 5-8 Houston, Texas Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham 8 G 6-1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri

Damiris Dantas 12 C/F 6-4 São Paulo, Brazil Real Celta Vigo

Yvonne Ejim 15 F 6-0 Alberta, Canada Gonzaga

Bree Hall 23 G 6-1 Dayton, Ohio South Carolina

Natasha Howard 6 F 6-3 Toledo, Ohio Florida State

Lexie Hull 10 G 6-1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford

Kelsey Mitchell 0 G 5-8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State

Makayla Timpson 21 F/C 6-2 Edison, Ga. Florida State

Brianna Turner 11 F/C 6-3 Pearland, Texas Notre Dame

