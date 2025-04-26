Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
April 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have announced their 2025 training camp roster, with the team set to begin practice on Sunday, April 27, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever, who begin the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, May 17, at home against the Chicago Sky, enter training camp with 15 players.
2025 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster:
Head Coach: Stephanie White
First Last # Pos. Ht. Hometown College/Team
Jillian Alleyne 14 F 6-3 Fontana, Calif. Oregon
DeWanna Bonner 25 G/F 6-4 Fairfield, Ala. Auburn
Aliyah Boston 7 C/F 6-5 St. Thomas, USVI South Carolina
Jaelyn Brown 18 G/F 6-1 Murrieta, Calif. California
Caitlin Clark 22 G 6-0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa
Sydney Colson 51 G 5-8 Houston, Texas Texas A&M
Sophie Cunningham 8 G 6-1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri
Damiris Dantas 12 C/F 6-4 São Paulo, Brazil Real Celta Vigo
Yvonne Ejim 15 F 6-0 Alberta, Canada Gonzaga
Bree Hall 23 G 6-1 Dayton, Ohio South Carolina
Natasha Howard 6 F 6-3 Toledo, Ohio Florida State
Lexie Hull 10 G 6-1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford
Kelsey Mitchell 0 G 5-8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State
Makayla Timpson 21 F/C 6-2 Edison, Ga. Florida State
Brianna Turner 11 F/C 6-3 Pearland, Texas Notre Dame
