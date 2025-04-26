2025 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster Set
April 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will tip off training camp on Sunday, April 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The full training camp roster is below.
2025 INDIANA FEVER TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
FIRST NAME LAST NAME # POSITION HEIGHT HOMETOWN UNIVERSITY/TEAM
Jillian Alleyne 14 Forward 6'2 Fontana, Calif. Oregon
DeWanna Bonner 25 Guard/Forward 6'4 Fairfield, Ala. Auburn
Aliyah Boston 7 Center/Forward 6'5 St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands South Carolina
Jaelyn Brown 18 Guard/Forward 6'1 Murrieta, Calif. California
Caitlin Clark 22 Guard 6'0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa
Sydney Colson 51 Guard 5'8 Houston, Texas Texas A&M
Sophie Cunningham 8 Guard 6'1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri
Damiris Dantas 12 Center/Forward 6'3 São Paolo, Brazil Real Celta Vigo
Yvonne Ejim 15 Forward 6'1 Alberta, Canada Gonzaga
Bree Hall 23 Guard 6'0 Dayton, Ohio South Carolina
Natasha Howard 6 Forward 6'2 Toledo, Ohio Florida State
Lexie Hull 10 Guard 6'1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford
Kelsey Mitchell 0 Guard 5'8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State
Makayla Timpson 21 Forward/Center 6'2 Edison, Ga. Florida State
Brianna Turner 11 Forward/Center 6'3 Pearland, Texas Notre Dame
