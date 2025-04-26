2025 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster Set

April 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will tip off training camp on Sunday, April 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The full training camp roster is below.

2025 INDIANA FEVER TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FIRST NAME LAST NAME # POSITION HEIGHT HOMETOWN UNIVERSITY/TEAM

Jillian Alleyne 14 Forward 6'2 Fontana, Calif. Oregon

DeWanna Bonner 25 Guard/Forward 6'4 Fairfield, Ala. Auburn

Aliyah Boston 7 Center/Forward 6'5 St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands South Carolina

Jaelyn Brown 18 Guard/Forward 6'1 Murrieta, Calif. California

Caitlin Clark 22 Guard 6'0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa

Sydney Colson 51 Guard 5'8 Houston, Texas Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham 8 Guard 6'1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri

Damiris Dantas 12 Center/Forward 6'3 São Paolo, Brazil Real Celta Vigo

Yvonne Ejim 15 Forward 6'1 Alberta, Canada Gonzaga

Bree Hall 23 Guard 6'0 Dayton, Ohio South Carolina

Natasha Howard 6 Forward 6'2 Toledo, Ohio Florida State

Lexie Hull 10 Guard 6'1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford

Kelsey Mitchell 0 Guard 5'8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State

Makayla Timpson 21 Forward/Center 6'2 Edison, Ga. Florida State

Brianna Turner 11 Forward/Center 6'3 Pearland, Texas Notre Dame

