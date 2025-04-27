Atlanta Dream Sign DeYona Gaston to Training Camp Contract

April 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have signed DeYona Gaston to a training camp contract, the organization announced today.

Gaston is coming off a record-setting senior season at Auburn, where she averaged 22.3 points per game - the highest single-season scoring average in program history. Prior to her time at Auburn, Gaston played four seasons at the University of Texas, where she was named the 2024 Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 27, 2025

Atlanta Dream Sign DeYona Gaston to Training Camp Contract - Atlanta Dream

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.