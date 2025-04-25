Golden State Valkyries Announce Performance Staff Hires

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - - The Golden State Valkyries have announced today four additional hires to the sports performance staff. Joscelyn Bourne was named the head of physical therapy, Katelin Knox will serve as the head athletic trainer, Papis Sambe was named performance coach and Allison DeKuiper is the new assistant athletic trainer/performance coordinator.

Bourne comes to the Valkyries after spending over three seasons with the Angel City Football Club as a physical therapist, and has worked in the physical therapy space since 2009. Bourne received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Psychology from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks before earning her Doctor of Physical Therapy from New York University. Bourne is certified by the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy, the International Federation of Sports Physical Therapy, and the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Knox brings a plethora of experience to the Valkyries after spending 13 years in a variety of roles in the Athletic Training Department at Stanford University, most recently as associate director, athletic training for the women's basketball program. Knox also served as an athletic trainer for USA Basketball during the Women's FIBA AmeriCup in 2023. Knox received her Bachelor of Science degree from Santa Clara University, and earned a Master of Science, Athletic Training degree from the University of Tennessee.

A graduate of Paris Descartes University, Sambe spent the last three years with Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League as a strength and conditioning coach. Sambe spent one season with the Denver Nuggets as a Summer League strength and conditioning coach, and with the Indonesian National Team. Sambe also spent time on the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Oregon, working with the football and basketball programs.

DeKuiper joins the Valkyries following four seasons as an assistant, performance science/athletic trainer for the Tampa Bay Rays. A board-certified athletic training, DeKuiper was an assistant athletic trainer for the women's basketball team at Hope College from 2018 to 2019 and served as head athletic trainer for Seattle Children's Hospital where she provided wide-ranging care to youth athletic clubs. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, DeKuiper earned her Master of Science in Athletic Training in 2016 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Athletic Training from Hope College.

These additions join ahead of training camp which begins on Sunday, April 27, and will report to Valkyries Director of Performance, Lorena Torres Ronda.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

