New York Liberty Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have announced its training camp roster for the 2025 preseason.

Liberty guard, Marine Johannčs, will report to training camp next week. Leonie Fiebich, second-year Liberty forward, will arrive to New York upon conclusion of her current season with Valencia Basket in Spain. Liberty guard/forward, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, will not participate in training camp while she actively rehabilitates from her left knee surgery last month.

The New York Liberty's training camp will begin on Sunday, April 27. This year's preseason will feature two contests, starting with a home game on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center, followed by an exhibition matchup against the Toyota Antelopes on Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. PT at the University of Oregon's Matthew Knight Arena.

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

