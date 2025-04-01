New York Liberty and Barclays Center Announce Partnership with LOLA

NEW YORK, N.Y. - LOLA, a pioneer in organic feminine care and reproductive wellness, today announced a partnership with Barclays Center and 2024 WNBA champion, the New York Liberty - its first professional sports team partner. As part of the partnership, the Liberty and LOLA will work together on community programming to encourage and uplift young women and girls to participate in sports. Complimentary LOLA products will now be available in restrooms for all events at Barclays Center - the first time the Brooklyn arena will provide feminine care products free to guests.

"At LOLA, we believe that safe period care products with clean ingredients should be accessible in all restrooms, venues, and public and private spaces," said Kelly Murphy, GM of LOLA. "Our partnership with Barclays Center and the New York Liberty is a significant step in supporting the everyday wellness of athletes and fans, and we're excited to support their mission to provide young girls with the care and resources they need to participate in sports at all levels."

"We are thrilled to partner with LOLA, an organization that shares our commitment to empowering the local community and inspiring the next generation of athletes," said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global, parent company of the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. "The New York Liberty and Barclays Center are proud to support and uplift girls in sports by removing barriers to participation, helping them stay active, strong, and confident. This partnership also allows us to champion sustainability by providing eco-friendly products, ensuring that our efforts to empower today's youth also benefit the planet for tomorrow."

The New York Liberty strives to positively impact the New York community through education, basketball and community investment - a similar goal of LOLA, who is also proud to call New York City its home. As part of this shared vision, LOLA will partner with the Liberty's flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball, to elevate select basketball clinics for young girls across the five boroughs with a focus on leadership training, athletic coaching, and goal setting workshops. Complimentary LOLA products will now also be provided for participants at these clinics. Many find their menstrual cycle to be a barrier to sports participation, and together, the Liberty and LOLA will provide girls with the information and products they need to continue playing the sports they love.

Barclays Center's collaboration with LOLA to provide access to clean, non-toxic period care products made with 100% organic cotton aligns with the arena's long-standing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Offering LOLA's products for free allows the arena to reduce its environmental footprint and encourages guests to make more conscious, sustainable choices without barriers.

