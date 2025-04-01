Storm Host 2025 WNBA Draft Watch Party at Queen Anne Beer Hall

April 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced they will host a free draft watch party at Queen Anne Beer Hall in celebration of the team's No.2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14 beginning at 3:30pm.

Throughout the evening, DJ Blast will spin live music, and fans will be able to participate in raffle giveaways, take photos with Doppler, enjoy happy hour specials, shop Storm swag to get ready for the season, and more. Assistant Coach Pokey Chatman will also stop by to take photos with fans after the draft pick has been announced. The event will be emceed by Angelica Salem, the Storm's new in-game host.

The No. 2 pick will join WNBA Champion and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, four-time All-WNBA First Team selection and six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, WNBA Champion and All-Star Ezi Magbegor, and 2024 European Player of the Year and silver medalist Gabby Williams this season as the Storm look to compete for their fifth WNBA championship.

The team kicks off the 2025 regular season with a two-game road trip against Phoenix and Dallas before heading home for Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish on Friday, May 23 against Phoenix at Climate Pledge Arena.

Storm Season Ticket Memberships, ticket packages and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale soon. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

