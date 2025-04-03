Barclays Center Unveils New Enhancement Projects

April 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BROOKLYN - BSE Global today unveiled details on the second phase of a previously announced more than $100 million, five-year plan to enhance the guest experience at Barclays Center. Following the successful opening of The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key, future renovation projects at the arena include a new premium membership club, Gallagher Terrace, a new fan zone in the arena's upper concourse, The Bridge, and more. Barclays Center's Gallagher Terrace will be the only area in the arena to provide in-seat dining with waiter service, and The Bridge will feature the arena's most expansive bar, 63' in length and accessible to all upper bowl guests, representing a significant investment in fans at every price point. The Bridge will also bring in-game entertainment opportunities to the upper bowl. Together, these two projects will transform the west end of Barclays Center, creating a new, distinct look and feel from inside the seating bowl.

Barclays Center, a premier global arena, sits at the epicenter of one of the most diverse and populous areas in the country with programming that reflects the communities it serves. 2025 has already been a record-breaking year for the arena, and BSE Global will continue the momentum by reinvesting in the guest experience as part of the company's fan-first philosophy, developing multiple new spaces in the arena to ensure Barclays Center remains a premier, global destination, accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to enter phase two of our five-year arena renovation plan at Barclays Center, a significant leap forward in enhancing the overall guest experience for all ticket holders," said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty. "We are committed to continuously setting new standards in hospitality for our guests, creating more immersive, comfortable, and elevated experiences for all and ensuring every visit to Barclays Center is unforgettable, regardless of seat location."

Barclays Center's Loge Boxes and sections of 40/40 Club will be reimagined as Gallagher Terrace, a 5,300 square-foot space capturing the ambience of Brooklyn's Gilded Age. Accessible exclusively to 110 guests, the intimate club will incorporate design details and lush décor featuring banquette seating - a first of its kind for the arena - bordered with dynamic LED lighting that will make the new club standout from inside the bowl. Gallagher Terrace will be the only place in Barclays Center to provide in-seat dining with waiter service, allowing guests to enjoy unparalleled hospitality without missing any of the action. Members of the space will also have access to a private VIP entrance and a full-service private bar with premium wine offerings and a team of sommeliers. BSE Global and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, recently entered a multi-year partnership in which Gallagher is now the Official Insurance Broker, Benefits and Risk Management Services Partner of the Nets and Liberty, and proud partner of Barclays Center.

"The new Gallagher Terrace at Barclays Center is just part of the investment Gallagher is making in the New York community," said Christopher Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher. "We believe in investing in the spaces where we live, work and play. We look forward to increasing Gallagher's presence over time in the New York market to better connect with our partners, their fans and the community."

The west end of Barclays Center's upper concourse will be transformed into The Bridge, a two-level 6,800 square-foot multi-use space open to all guests that will serve as both a communal destination to gather, eat, drink and take in the action, as well as an activation zone for entertainment like halftime shows, fan contests, and more. To accommodate in-game performances, The Bridge features an oversized, raised platform, iconically shaped like a bridge, drawing inspiration and elements from the major bridges connecting Brooklyn to New York's other boroughs, bringing Brooklyn inside the arena, down to the materials, colors and cabling of the design. At The Bridge, guests will be able to enjoy unobstructed views from two standing-room platform decks and purchase drinks and snacks from a new bar - the largest in the arena. Windows will be installed behind and surrounding the new bar, providing guests with views of the developing skyline of Downtown Brooklyn. The Bridge will also include two new retail spaces where guests can purchase merchandise and apparel during Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games, as well as other arena events.

Additional projects to be completed this summer include improvements to The Garden Bar located on the arena's main concourse, as well as partnering with The Brooklyn Home Company to renovate six backstage dressing rooms for talent performing at Barclays Center.

Renovation work will be led by architects at Populous, while Shawmut Design and Construction is the construction manager for the project (their previous work at Barclays Center includes Crown Club, The Toki Row, JetBlue at The Key, New York Liberty locker room and weight room, and the team store, Brooklyn Fanatics).

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets season and will be completed prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. Construction will not impact the New York Liberty's home schedule nor any summer concerts at Barclays Center.

Membership deposits are currently being accepted for Gallagher Terrace, which provide priority access to the new club. More information can be found online at barclayscenter.com/premium.

