Tamika Catchings Portrait Mural Set for Mass Ave Neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Arts Council and the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee are collaborating to create a new portrait mural in the Mass Ave neighborhood this summer, featuring WNBA superstar, Naismith Hall Of Fame inductee, and local icon Tamika Catchings. Community opinions are being sought to help the review committee select the final mural. The public survey will be open through April 13.

Catchings played all 16 seasons of her professional career for the Indiana Fever, setting and breaking many records and playing in 10 WNBA All-Star games. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and led the Fever to the WNBA national championship in 2012. Catchings served as president of the WNBA Players Association from 2012 to 2016 and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2020.

Today, Catchings, still based in Indianapolis, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a basketball executive. She is the owner of three Teas Me cafes in Indianapolis, and is the co-executive director of her own Catch the Stars Foundation through which she promotes youth development through sports, literacy, and character.

"Being part of this process is truly humbling and it's such an honor to be recognized in this special way, especially in the city I call home," said Catchings, who is also serving as the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee co-chair. "Basketball has given me so much, but my greatest passion has always been giving back, lifting up the next generation and inspiring others to chase their dreams. This tribute isn't just about me; it's about the power of perseverance, teamwork, and believing in something bigger than yourself. I hope this mural will serve as a daily reminder that with hard work and heart, anything is possible."

An international call for interested artists was conducted in late 2024, and four finalists were selected to create concept designs. The finalists had the opportunity to speak with Catchings and learn more about her so they could express her personality and legacy in their designs. The mural was commissioned to coincide with Indianapolis' hosting of the WNBA All-Star 2025, July 18-19. Meet the finalist artists

Aziza Andre, Atlanta, Georgia

Nate Baranowski, South Bend, Indiana

Lula Goce, Galicia, Spain

Desiree Kelly, Detroit, Michigan

The mural is being created courtesy of a grant from the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County. It will be displayed on a residential building owned by Buckingham Companies, at the intersection of Massachusetts Ave., New Jersey St., and Michigan St. and adjacent to the existing Etheridge Knight mural. Indy Arts Council will own and maintain the mural, which is anticipated to remain in place at least 15 years.

