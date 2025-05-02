Culture and Chemistry Are Early Keys for Fever

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever were hard at work in training camp this week as coach Stephanie White rallied her players to install new schemes, solidify an offensive approach for a roster filled with firepower, and imprint the importance of defense onto a team with championship aspirations.

But the deeper, more connected work began weeks ago. It started in free agency, in the hours following the WNBA draft, and in the days leading up to Fever training camp. The foundation of the Fever - their connectedness to one another - sets the tone for the season, one relationship at a time.

"You've got to go out of your way to build those [relationships], so when something goes wrong, or you have to hold somebody accountable, they know it's coming in the best interest of the team," second year guard Caitlin Clark said.

"So I think it just starts with building relationships, getting to know your teammates, but at the same time we have so much great personality on this team. And that's what's going to make it fun, that's what fans are going to love to watch about us. We're going to have a lot of fun playing basketball."

The joy that the Indiana Fever have on the court is the product of those relationships - the hours of intentional connection off the court that cultivate a championship chemistry on the hardwood.

DeWanna Bonner initiated her relationship with Clark and Aliyah Boston during her free agency as she reached out to get a feel for the Indiana organization.

"I was super excited to talk to DB, especially that first time," Boston said. "...I just told her what a great, number one fan base we have here, but also just the people and the players that we have here that make this so special."

The chemistry that the Fever are built upon continues to maintain a steady culture in Indiana's locker room. That culture let 10 new players and an entirely revamped coaching staff transition into the organization without hiccups as the team prepares for contention this summer.

Jillian Alleyne, who signed a training camp deal with the Fever in late March, shared that she'd made multiple coffee trips with other teammates and even noted that she'd watched Boston's dog.

"That just already shows you what type of team this is, that we're already starting our chemistry," Alleyne said on Wednesday.

A together team off the court is a fierce opponent on the court, and Indiana strives to build on the foundational culture that supported it during last year's historic season.

"When you respect your teammates and respect [them] as competitors, it makes for a better relationship," Kelsey Mitchell said. "It makes for a better dynamic, and I think that me and [Caitlin Clark] established that. ...I think everything with us is going to always be culture, and really put together, because we've already established who we were as people and as players, and how we can help make each other better."

As the Fever approach the beginning of a season overflowing with expectation, that mutual respect and connection becomes ever more important to their operation. Indiana strives to protect its locker room from the outside noise that flows from high expectations, and its team chemistry is the first step to managing that pressure.

"Pressure is a privilege," White said. "...We're not shying away from the fact that we want to win a championship, that we want to position ourselves every single day to win a championship."

That posture begins with togetherness, and that togetherness carries teams far beyond the weight of expectation or the pressure of success.

