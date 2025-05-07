Storm Announce New 2025 Game Day Experiences

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced new fan experiences coming to Climate Pledge arena this season, including light shows, in-game entertainment, activations on the concourse, and more.

Two new in-game hosts will make their Storm debut this season, Angelica Salem and Kayce Kirihara. Salem, a familiar face in Seattle, is the current in-game host for the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Reign. Kirihara is a Seattle native and former college basketball player whose passion for the Seattle Storm runs deep. In fact, Kirihara was a ball girl for the franchise back in 2003. Shantelle Chand, a seasoned host, anchor and sideline reporter from Vancouver, B.C., will be the Storm's new sideline reporter providing live on-the-ground coverage for fans at home. Matt Pitman rejoins the Storm as the in-arena public address announcer. Pitman was previously with the Storm for 14 seasons, from 2005-2019.

The Storm's new local broadcast partner, KOMO, will be producing several pregame shows which will include segments with some familiar faces. Former Storm player, WNBA Champion (2018, 2020) and current Executive Director of the Storm's Force for Change Crystal Langhorne, former Storm forward and WNBA Champion (2004) Sheri Sam and current Storm color analyst Elise Woodward will join KOMO's Niko Tamurian throughout the season to provide expert analysis ahead of some of the Storm's biggest games.

On select game days, fans will now get to experience the arena in style with Fan Arrivals, presented by Alaska Airlines. Fans will be able to walk along a branded carpet and get their photo taken in front of a stylish backdrop just like the players, located on the Alaska Airlines Atrium upon entry. Game dates include Season Tip-Off on May 23, Believe in Women Night on August 30 and Fan Appreciation Night on September 9. There will also be a photo opportunity in front of new STORM block letters, located outside Climate Pledge Arena on the plaza.

The Storm is excited to welcome DJ Blast, DJ Miss M, DJ Mixxtress, DJ Baby Van Beezly, and DJ Lightning as the team's 2025 pregame and in-arena talent to bring the energy all season long.

Fans will be able to check out the Storm Team Shop for new merchandise, located behind sections 8 and 9 on the main concourse. During key moments this season, the Storm will release new merch capsules designed by local artists for the team's Artist Series. The first drop is during the Season Tip-off, on Friday, May 23, and includes a capsule designed by Tariqa Waters. New merchandise is also available online at the team shop, which can be found here.

A new app will be available for fans this season to access exclusive content and participate in activities including a light show during warmups. The app will be available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Additional new in-game fan entertainment includes a CUE light show and augmented reality (AR) features on the video boards in-arena.

Tickets for Season Tip-off presented by Providence Swedish are still available. For more information on Storm 360 Season Ticket Memberships, single game tickets, Storm Mini Plans, and Group and Premium Experiences, visit http://stormbasketball.com, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.