Atlanta Dream Defeat Washington Mystics 80-70

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Key Notes

Atlanta debuted a starting lineup of Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the first time this preseason.

In her first appearance in an Atlanta Dream uniform, Griner posted a double-double, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

The Dream dominated key statistical categories, winning the battle in rebounds (33), assists (19), steals (10), and blocks (6). Atlanta also shot over 40% from the field.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Griner made an immediate impact, opening the Dream's scoring with a three-pointer and quickly following it up with another, notching the first six points for Atlanta.

Newly acquired Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added to the early surge, extending the Dream's lead to nine.

Atlanta maintained its momentum, closing the quarter with a 20-point lead while holding the Mystics to just 10 points. Griner led all Dream scorers with 10 points, while Nia Coffey provided a spark off the bench with five points, shooting 2-for-2 from three.

Q2

The second quarter saw both teams exchange baskets. Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao drained her first three-pointer of the preseason, solidifying a 17-point lead.

Griner continued to dominate, finishing the half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and collecting 9 rebounds. Atlanta held a commanding 24-9 advantage on the boards.

Rhyne Howard closed the half with 11 points, shooting 3-of-6 from deep. The Dream hit 44.4% of their three-point attempts and led the Mystics by 15 at halftime.

Q3

Midway through the third, the Dream extended their lead to 19, powered by strong play from Griner and Howard. Griner secured her double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Howard added 14 points.

Walker-Kimbrough was relentless in her return to Washington, registering four steals along with six points in 20 minutes of action.

Atlanta's defense stood out, recording three steals and three blocks during the quarter.

Q4

Washington managed to chip away at Atlanta's lead to start the final quarter, but Coffey and Paopao steadied the Dream, pushing the margin back to 13 with five minutes to go.

Coffey excelled down the stretch, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds.

